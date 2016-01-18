Ramadi's scorched earth

Iraqi security forces help wounded civilians as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi January 16, 2016. The discovery of more civilians than expected trapped among the ruins, after what the survivors say was a deliberate effort by fighters to...more

Iraqi security forces help wounded civilians as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi January 16, 2016. The discovery of more civilians than expected trapped among the ruins, after what the survivors say was a deliberate effort by fighters to use them as shields, suggests future battles against Islamic State could be more complicated. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

