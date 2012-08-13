Edition:
India
Ramdev protests against corruption

<p>Yoga guru Baba Ramdev sits inside a bus after he was detained by police during a protest march against corruption in New Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A supporter of yoga guru Baba Ramdev takes part in Ramdev's protest against corruption at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A supporter of yoga guru Baba Ramdev holds an Indian national flag and shouts slogans as he takes part in Ramdev's protest against corruption at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Yoga guru Baba Ramdev waves to his supporters during a protest march against corruption in New Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A supporter of yoga guru Baba Ramdev gestures towards national flags while taking part in Ramdev's protest against corruption at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev (C) leans out of a bus window after he was detained by police along with his supporters during a protest march against corruption in New Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)</p>

<p>Supporters of yoga guru Baba Ramdev dance as they take part in Ramdev's protest against corruption at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (C) waves to his supporters during a protest march against corruption in New Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (C) leans out of a bus window after he was detained by police along with his supporters during a protest march against corruption in New Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (C) addresses his supporters from a bus after he was detained by police during a protest march against corruption in New Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A supporter of yoga guru Baba Ramdev attends Ramdev's protest against corruption at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A supporter of Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev wears a pin with Ramdev's image on his turban while attending the guru's protest against corruption at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Supporters of Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev attend Ramdev's protest against corruption at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Supporters of Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev hold Indian national flags as they take part in a protest march against corruption in New Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

