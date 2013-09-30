Edition:
Ranbir Kapoor - a profile

<p>Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor (C) leaves after a new conference discussing his new film "Besharam" in New York, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor (C) leaves after a new conference discussing his new film "Besharam" in New York, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor (R) and his parents Neetu and Rishi Kapoor (L) answer questions about what it is like to work together during a news conference discussing their new film "Besharam" in New York, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor (R) and his parents Neetu and Rishi Kapoor (L) answer questions about what it is like to work together during a news conference discussing their new film "Besharam" in New York, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas...more

<p>Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor (R) and his parents Neetu and Rishi Kapoor (L) answer questions about what it is like to work together during a news conference discussing their new film "Besharam" in New York, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor (R) and his parents Neetu and Rishi Kapoor (L) answer questions about what it is like to work together during a news conference discussing their new film "Besharam" in New York, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas...more

<p>Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor poses for a portrait while doing interviews regarding his new film "Besharam" in New York, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor poses for a portrait while doing interviews regarding his new film "Besharam" in New York, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor poses for a portrait while doing interviews regarding his new film "Besharam" in New York, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor poses for a portrait while doing interviews regarding his new film "Besharam" in New York, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor poses for a portrait while doing interviews regarding his new film "Besharam" in New York, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor poses for a portrait while doing interviews regarding his new film "Besharam" in New York, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Actor Ranbir Kapoor (C) arrives for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong/Files</p>

Actor Ranbir Kapoor (C) arrives for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong/Files

<p>Bollywood actors, Katrina Kaif (L) and Ranbir Kapoor, present creations from designer Rohit Bal's Spring/Summer 2010 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 28, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

Bollywood actors, Katrina Kaif (L) and Ranbir Kapoor, present creations from designer Rohit Bal's Spring/Summer 2010 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 28, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

<p>Bollywood actors Konkona Sen Sharma (R) and Ranbir Kapoor attend a news conference for their movie "Wake Up Sid" in Mumbai August 19, 2009. Picture taken August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actors Konkona Sen Sharma (R) and Ranbir Kapoor attend a news conference for their movie "Wake Up Sid" in Mumbai August 19, 2009. Picture taken August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor speaks during a news conference for his movie "Bachna Ae Haseeno" at a studio in Mumbai August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor speaks during a news conference for his movie "Bachna Ae Haseeno" at a studio in Mumbai August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

<p>Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone arrive at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files</p>

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone arrive at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files

