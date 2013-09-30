Ranbir Kapoor - a profile
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor (C) leaves after a new conference discussing his new film "Besharam" in New York, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor (R) and his parents Neetu and Rishi Kapoor (L) answer questions about what it is like to work together during a news conference discussing their new film "Besharam" in New York, September 23, 2013.
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor (R) and his parents Neetu and Rishi Kapoor (L) answer questions about what it is like to work together during a news conference discussing their new film "Besharam" in New York, September 23, 2013.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor poses for a portrait while doing interviews regarding his new film "Besharam" in New York, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Ranbir Kapoor (C) arrives for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong/Files
Bollywood actors, Katrina Kaif (L) and Ranbir Kapoor, present creations from designer Rohit Bal's Spring/Summer 2010 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 28, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Bollywood actors Konkona Sen Sharma (R) and Ranbir Kapoor attend a news conference for their movie "Wake Up Sid" in Mumbai August 19, 2009. Picture taken August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor speaks during a news conference for his movie "Bachna Ae Haseeno" at a studio in Mumbai August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone arrive at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files
