Rangoli designs for Diwali
Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A member of Pakistani Hindu community squats near a "rangoli," traditional patterns made from coloured powders, during Diwali celebrations at the Shree Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Insiya Syed/Files
Hindu women arrange oil lamps and flowers around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from coloured powders, during the celebrations ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A woman walks past a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made fromcoloured powders, in Mumbai November 6, 2002. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files
People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali in Chandigarh November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Shanaya Persad holds a diya, or oil lamp, in a street during Diwali celebrations in Felicity, central Trinidad November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files
People light earthen lamps in a formation to form the shape of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the eve of Diwali in Chandigarh November 12, 2012. The letters in Hindi language reads, 'Happy Diwali.' REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Students put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or a mural made out of coloured powders, at a school ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Jammu October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
People stand beside a flower decoration during a special trading session on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai October 17, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A girl lights an earthen lamp during celebrations on the eve of Diwali in Siliguri October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A woman lights up lamps in a flower decoration during Diwali mahurat special trading on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the festival of lights, at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Members of the All India Anti-Terrorist Front make a formation with 3500 earthen lamps on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the festival of lights, in Chandigarh October 20, 2006. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Women light lamps on the eve of the Hindu festival of 'Diwali' in Chandigarh late October 24, 2003. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Malaysians put a final touch on a "kolum", an ancient Indian intricate art form made of arrangements of coloured rice grain in Kuala Lumpur October 20, 2003. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files
Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu priest puts the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, November 8, 2015. Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated across India on...more
