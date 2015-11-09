Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 9, 2015 | 5:25pm IST

Rangoli designs for Diwali

Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, October 20, 2014
Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
1 / 16
A member of Pakistani Hindu community squats near a "rangoli," traditional patterns made from coloured powders, during Diwali celebrations at the Shree Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Insiya Syed/Files

A member of Pakistani Hindu community squats near a "rangoli," traditional patterns made from coloured powders, during Diwali celebrations at the Shree Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Insiya Syed/Files

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2013
A member of Pakistani Hindu community squats near a "rangoli," traditional patterns made from coloured powders, during Diwali celebrations at the Shree Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Insiya Syed/Files
Close
2 / 16
Hindu women arrange oil lamps and flowers around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from coloured powders, during the celebrations ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Hindu women arrange oil lamps and flowers around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from coloured powders, during the celebrations ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2013
Hindu women arrange oil lamps and flowers around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from coloured powders, during the celebrations ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Close
3 / 16
A woman walks past a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made fromcoloured powders, in Mumbai November 6, 2002. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files

A woman walks past a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made fromcoloured powders, in Mumbai November 6, 2002. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A woman walks past a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made fromcoloured powders, in Mumbai November 6, 2002. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files
Close
4 / 16
People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali in Chandigarh November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali in Chandigarh November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2013
People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali in Chandigarh November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
5 / 16
Shanaya Persad holds a diya, or oil lamp, in a street during Diwali celebrations in Felicity, central Trinidad November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files

Shanaya Persad holds a diya, or oil lamp, in a street during Diwali celebrations in Felicity, central Trinidad November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2012
Shanaya Persad holds a diya, or oil lamp, in a street during Diwali celebrations in Felicity, central Trinidad November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files
Close
6 / 16
People light earthen lamps in a formation to form the shape of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the eve of Diwali in Chandigarh November 12, 2012. The letters in Hindi language reads, 'Happy Diwali.' REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

People light earthen lamps in a formation to form the shape of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the eve of Diwali in Chandigarh November 12, 2012. The letters in Hindi language reads, 'Happy Diwali.' REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2012
People light earthen lamps in a formation to form the shape of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the eve of Diwali in Chandigarh November 12, 2012. The letters in Hindi language reads, 'Happy Diwali.' REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Close
7 / 16
Students put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or a mural made out of coloured powders, at a school ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Jammu October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Students put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or a mural made out of coloured powders, at a school ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Jammu October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2011
Students put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or a mural made out of coloured powders, at a school ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Jammu October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Close
8 / 16
People stand beside a flower decoration during a special trading session on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai October 17, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

People stand beside a flower decoration during a special trading session on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai October 17, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2009
People stand beside a flower decoration during a special trading session on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai October 17, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Close
9 / 16
A girl lights an earthen lamp during celebrations on the eve of Diwali in Siliguri October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A girl lights an earthen lamp during celebrations on the eve of Diwali in Siliguri October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2009
A girl lights an earthen lamp during celebrations on the eve of Diwali in Siliguri October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Close
10 / 16
A woman lights up lamps in a flower decoration during Diwali mahurat special trading on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the festival of lights, at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

A woman lights up lamps in a flower decoration during Diwali mahurat special trading on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the festival of lights, at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, October 28, 2008
A woman lights up lamps in a flower decoration during Diwali mahurat special trading on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the festival of lights, at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Close
11 / 16
Members of the All India Anti-Terrorist Front make a formation with 3500 earthen lamps on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the festival of lights, in Chandigarh October 20, 2006. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Members of the All India Anti-Terrorist Front make a formation with 3500 earthen lamps on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the festival of lights, in Chandigarh October 20, 2006. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2006
Members of the All India Anti-Terrorist Front make a formation with 3500 earthen lamps on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the festival of lights, in Chandigarh October 20, 2006. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Close
12 / 16
Women light lamps on the eve of the Hindu festival of 'Diwali' in Chandigarh late October 24, 2003. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Women light lamps on the eve of the Hindu festival of 'Diwali' in Chandigarh late October 24, 2003. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2007
Women light lamps on the eve of the Hindu festival of 'Diwali' in Chandigarh late October 24, 2003. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Close
13 / 16
Malaysians put a final touch on a "kolum", an ancient Indian intricate art form made of arrangements of coloured rice grain in Kuala Lumpur October 20, 2003. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files

Malaysians put a final touch on a "kolum", an ancient Indian intricate art form made of arrangements of coloured rice grain in Kuala Lumpur October 20, 2003. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Malaysians put a final touch on a "kolum", an ancient Indian intricate art form made of arrangements of coloured rice grain in Kuala Lumpur October 20, 2003. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files
Close
14 / 16
Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
15 / 16
A Hindu priest puts the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, November 8, 2015. Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated across India on November 11. The sign reads: "Happy Diwali". REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Hindu priest puts the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, November 8, 2015. Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated across India on...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
A Hindu priest puts the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, November 8, 2015. Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated across India on November 11. The sign reads: "Happy Diwali". REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Nitish returns in Bihar

Nitish returns in Bihar

Next Slideshows

Nitish returns in Bihar

Nitish returns in Bihar

Nitish Kumar was selected for a third straight term to rule Bihar in a fiercely contested election. Our pictures after the results.

08 Nov 2015
India versus South Africa

India versus South Africa

India takes on South Africa in their first cricket test match in Mohali.

07 Nov 2015
The gathering storm

The gathering storm

When storm clouds are on the horizon.

07 Nov 2015
Transgender beauty queens

Transgender beauty queens

Competing for the crown of the Miss International Queen 2015 beauty pageant in Thailand.

07 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast