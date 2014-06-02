Rape and murder case in UP
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are stopped by police from moving towards the office of Akhilesh Yadav, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, during a protest against recent rape and hanging of two girls, in Lucknow June 2, 2014....more
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans as police use a water cannon to stop them from moving towards the office of Akhilesh Yadav, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, during a protest against recent rape and hanging of two girls,...more
Women workers of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans and burn an effigy of Akhilesh Yadav, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, during a protest against the recent killings of two girls, in Allahabad May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra...more
Veiled mothers of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, speak to the media at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The veiled mother of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, weeps outside her house at Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Onlookers stand at the site where two teenage girls, who were raped, were hanged from a tree at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Onlookers stand at the site where two teenage girls, who were raped, were hanged from a tree at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (3rd L) speaks to the media after visiting the house of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The father of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, weeps at his house at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Onlookers stand at the site where two teenage girls, who were raped, were hanged from a tree at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The grandmother of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, stands inside her house at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The veiled mother of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, comes out of her house at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Policemen stand guard inside the house complex of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (C) speaks to villagers after visiting the house of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The veiled mother of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, weeps outside her house at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The veiled mother of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, sits inside her house at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The veiled mother of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, is reflected in a mirror as she weeps while lying at her house at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Villagers stand as they watch the house of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Demonstrators from All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the recent killings of two teenage girls, in New Delhi May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators from All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the recent killings of two teenage girls, in New Delhi May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators from All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the recent killings of two teenage girls, in New Delhi May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (R), accompanied by local officials, visits the house of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Onlookers stand at the site where two teenage girls, who were raped, were hanged from a tree at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Onlookers stand at the site where two teenage girls, who were raped, were hanged from a tree at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The veiled mother of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, walks along with policemen at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Onlookers sit at the site where two girls were hanged from a tree at Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Students hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the recent killings of two girls, in New Delhi May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen show two men (L and 2nd R), who are accused of gang raping and hanging two girls, to the media at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
