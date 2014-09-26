Edition:
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents drive and ride their vehicles through a street in central Raqqa, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents drive and ride their vehicles through a street in central Raqqa, September 25, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Residents drive and ride their vehicles through a street in central Raqqa, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Children play on a ride inside a park in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Children play on a ride inside a park in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Children play on a ride inside a park in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Female school students wearing a full veil walk along a street in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Female school students wearing a full veil walk along a street in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Female school students wearing a full veil walk along a street in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents look at fabric inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents look at fabric inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Residents look at fabric inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria, September 16, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, April 5, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer

Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, April 5, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, April 5, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State policeman controls traffic in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Islamic State policeman controls traffic in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
An Islamic State policeman controls traffic in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents swim in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents swim in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, July 3, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Residents swim in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A vendor sells traditional bread during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A vendor sells traditional bread during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State, July 23, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
A vendor sells traditional bread during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents carry the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents carry the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Residents carry the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents look at gold jewellery displayed at a shop window in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents look at gold jewellery displayed at a shop window in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Residents look at gold jewellery displayed at a shop window in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Children gesture as they stand on a street in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Children gesture as they stand on a street in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Children gesture as they stand on a street in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident inspects perfumes inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident inspects perfumes inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
A resident inspects perfumes inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, June 29, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer

A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, June 29, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, June 29, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters in military vehicles parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters in military vehicles parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters in military vehicles parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A militant Islamist fighter gestures as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A militant Islamist fighter gestures as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
A militant Islamist fighter gestures as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents rest by the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Residents rest by the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Residents rest by the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A family sits in a pick-up truck in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

A family sits in a pick-up truck in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
A family sits in a pick-up truck in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Veiled women sit as they chat in a garden in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Veiled women sit as they chat in a garden in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
Veiled women sit as they chat in a garden in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014.

Saturday, September 27, 2014
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
