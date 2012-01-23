Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 24, 2012 | 12:25am IST

Rare photos from Homs, Syria

<p>A damaged armored vehicle belonging to the Syrian army is seen in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

January 23, 2012

<p>A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

January 23, 2012

<p>A woman throws rice as a Syrian soldier carries the coffin of a comrade during a funeral at the military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. The soldiers were killed by gunmen, a Syrian government official said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

January 23, 2012

<p>Syrians walk near a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

January 23, 2012

<p>An anti-government protester chants slogans in front of the foreign media in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

January 23, 2012

<p>A Syrian soldier secures a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

January 23, 2012

<p>Syrians walk past damaged buildings in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

January 23, 2012

<p>A Syrian soldier smokes at the military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

January 23, 2012

<p>Syrian soldiers man a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

January 23, 2012

<p>A Syrian man walks past damaged buildings in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

January 23, 2012

<p>A Syrian soldier is seen at a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

January 23, 2012

<p>Syrian doctors treat a wounded soldier at the military hospital in Homs city in the middle of Syria January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

January 23, 2012

<p>Syrian soldiers and police attend the funeral of their comrades at a military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. The soldiers were killed by gunmen, a Syrian government official said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

January 23, 2012

<p>A damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army is seen in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

January 23, 2012

<p>A Syrian man works at his damaged house in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

January 23, 2012

<p>A Syrian soldier looks between sand bags at a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

January 23, 2012

<p>Syrian soldiers and police attend the funeral of their comrades at a military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

January 23, 2012

<p>Syrian soldiers carry the coffin of their comrade during his funeral at a military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

January 23, 2012

<p>A Syrian soldier looks out from a destroyed police car at a military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

January 23, 2012

<p>A Syrian rides his bicycle as he passes a soldier's checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

January 23, 2012

