Rare protests rock Morocco
Protesters throw stones towards riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the provincial town of Imzouren, Morocco, June 2, 2017. Moroccan police firing water cannon clashed with demonstrators in a provincial town on Friday as...more
A riot policeman prepares to launch stones with a slingshot towards protesters demonstrating against alleged corruption in the provincial town of Imzouren, Morocco, June 2, 2017. A Reuters reporter saw protesters tossing rocks and trash towards riot...more
Thousands of protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco June 1, 2017. Political protests are rare in the North African kingdom but tensions around Al-Hoceima have...more
A riot policeman prepares to throw a stone towards protesters demonstrating against alleged corruption in the provincial town of Imzouren, Morocco, June 2, 2017. The clashes came after activist Nasser Zefzafi, the protest leader in the northern town...more
Moroccan police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against alleged corruption in the provincial town of Imzouren, Morocco, June 2, 2017. Mouhcine Fikri's death has become a symbol for frustrations over official abuses and revived the...more
Protesters throw stones towards riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the provincial town of Imzouren, Morocco, June 2, 2017. While some anger in the Al Hoceima protests has been directed at "Makhzen" - the royal governing...more
Protesters hold their phones as they shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco June 1, 2017. But the unrest around Hoceima and the Rif region - an area with a long history...more
Riot police charge towards protesters during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Riot police block protesters during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Moroccans take part in a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Moroccans take part in a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Thousands of Moroccans shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Moroccans gather during a demonstration against injustice and corruption in the northern town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Thousands of Moroccans shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Moroccans gather during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima to protest against injustice and corruption in Al-Hoceima, Morocco, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A protester wears a shirt with a sign reading "Are you a government or a gang" during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Thousands of Moroccans shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Thousands of Moroccans shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima, seven months after a fishmonger was crushed to death inside a garbage truck as he tried to retrieve fish confiscated by the police, in Al-Hoceima, Morocco...more
A protester rides their bike during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima, seven months after a fishmonger was crushed to death inside a garbage truck as he tried to retrieve fish confiscated by the police, in Al-Hoceima, Morocco May 18,...more
Thousands of Moroccans shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima, seven months after a fishmonger was crushed to death inside a garbage truck as he tried to retrieve fish confiscated by the police, in Al-Hoceima, Morocco...more
