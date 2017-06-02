Rare protests rock Morocco

Protesters hold their phones as they shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco June 1, 2017. But the unrest around Hoceima and the Rif region - an area with a long history...more

Protesters hold their phones as they shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco June 1, 2017. But the unrest around Hoceima and the Rif region - an area with a long history of dissent against central government - is testing nerves in a kingdom that presents itself as a model for stability and gradual change, as well as a safe haven for foreign investment in a region widely torn by militant violence. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close