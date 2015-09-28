Edition:
Rare 'supermoon' eclipse

A surfer catches a wave on his board as a super moon rises in the sky off Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia, September 28, 2015. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual. REUTERS/David Gray

A supermoon is seen during a lunar eclipse behind pods of the London Eye wheel in London, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A supermoon is seen rising beside the Empire State Building in Manhattan, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The cross of the Koekelberg Basilica is seen while the moon turns orange during a total "supermoon" lunar eclipse in Brussels, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A man takes a photo of the supermoon at Mirador Valle Arriba in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A lunar eclipse coincides with a so-called "supermoon" as seen from St Florence, Tenby, Wales, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A super moon rises in the sky near the Eiffel tower as seen from Suresnes, Western Paris, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The Moon, appearing next to a statue on the Alexander III bridge, in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over Paris, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Children look at the moon as they gather in the settlement of Poschupovo in Ryazan region, Russia, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The dome of the Koekelberg Basilica is seen during a total "supermoon" lunar eclipse in Brussels September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A woman star-gazes as the supermoon (top left), appearing in a dim red colour, is pictured covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse above the city skyline in Warsaw, Poland September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A couple see the supermoon as they take a long exposure photo at Mirador Valle Arriba in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

The moon, appearing in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over a staute at the roof of the town hall in Hamburg, Germany, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Couples embrace at Mirador Valle Arriba as they watch the supermoon in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

The total "supermoon" lunar eclipse is seen from Vigeland Park in Oslo, Norway, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix

A minaret of a mosque is silhouetted against the moon at the start of a total "supermoon" lunar eclipse in Salhiya, Kuwait City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

The supermoon appears above the Turning Torso building during a total lunar eclipse in Malmo, south of Sweden, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency

A supermoon appears after a total "supermoon" lunar eclipse in Brussels, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A couple embrace at Mirador Valle Arriba as they watch the supermoon in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A "supermoon'' rises above Brighton in southern England, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

