Rare 'supermoon' eclipse
A surfer catches a wave on his board as a super moon rises in the sky off Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia, September 28, 2015. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and...more
A supermoon is seen during a lunar eclipse behind pods of the London Eye wheel in London, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A supermoon is seen rising beside the Empire State Building in Manhattan, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The cross of the Koekelberg Basilica is seen while the moon turns orange during a total "supermoon" lunar eclipse in Brussels, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man takes a photo of the supermoon at Mirador Valle Arriba in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A lunar eclipse coincides with a so-called "supermoon" as seen from St Florence, Tenby, Wales, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A super moon rises in the sky near the Eiffel tower as seen from Suresnes, Western Paris, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The Moon, appearing next to a statue on the Alexander III bridge, in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over Paris, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Children look at the moon as they gather in the settlement of Poschupovo in Ryazan region, Russia, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The dome of the Koekelberg Basilica is seen during a total "supermoon" lunar eclipse in Brussels September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman star-gazes as the supermoon (top left), appearing in a dim red colour, is pictured covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse above the city skyline in Warsaw, Poland September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A couple see the supermoon as they take a long exposure photo at Mirador Valle Arriba in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
The moon, appearing in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over a staute at the roof of the town hall in Hamburg, Germany, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Couples embrace at Mirador Valle Arriba as they watch the supermoon in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
The total "supermoon" lunar eclipse is seen from Vigeland Park in Oslo, Norway, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix
A minaret of a mosque is silhouetted against the moon at the start of a total "supermoon" lunar eclipse in Salhiya, Kuwait City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
The supermoon appears above the Turning Torso building during a total lunar eclipse in Malmo, south of Sweden, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency
A supermoon appears after a total "supermoon" lunar eclipse in Brussels, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A couple embrace at Mirador Valle Arriba as they watch the supermoon in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A "supermoon'' rises above Brighton in southern England, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
Revisiting the Umbrella Revolution
Protesters mark the one-year anniversary of the Occupy Central movement in Hong Kong.
Francis in Philadelphia
Pope Francis visits the city of Philadelphia.
Ganesh Chaturthi
Pictures of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during the ten-day festival.
Dinner at the White House
President Obama hosts the Chinese leader for a state dinner.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.