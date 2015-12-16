Edition:
Rare tornado in Australia

Residents from Sydney's southern suburb of Kurnell assess the damage from a houses's roof which had blown down the street following a rare tornado, December 16, 2015. The tornado hit Sydney with destructive winds above 200 km an hour (125 mph) and cricket ball-sized hail, bringing down trees and power lines, tearing off roofs, overturning vehicles and causing flash flooding. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Workers at a warehouse move a crate after the building's roof was torn off during a rare tornado in the Sydney suburb of Kurnell, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A truck lays overturned onto a car following strong winds at a Kurnell industrial park after a rare tornado hit the Sydney suburb, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A motorist assesses the damage to her car after a tornado hit the Sydney suburb of Kurnell, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A fireman assesses the damage to a house after its roof was torn off during a tornado in the Sydney suburb of Kurnell, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A resident from Sydney's southern suburb of Kurnell walks his dog past a house roof which had been blown down the street following a rare tornado, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A resident in Sydney's southern suburb of Kurnell assesses the damage to her house following a tornado, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

An emergency worker chainsaws a tree that destroyed a wall following a tornado in the Sydney suburb of Kurnell, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A car sits among factory roof debris with its windows smashed alongside an oil refinery following a rare tornado in the Sydney suburb of Kurnell, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A man takes pictures of damage to cars following a rare tornado in the Sydney suburb of Kurnell, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A worker at an industrial park talks on the phone among storm debris following a tornado in Sydney's southern suburb of Kurnell, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

An emergency worker chainsaws a tree that destroyed a wall following a tornado in the Sydney suburb of Kurnell, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

