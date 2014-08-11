Rat catchers of New York
Merlin, a Border Terrier, stands by a dead rat which he killed during an organized rat hunt on New York City's Lower East Side July 25, 2014. The Ryders Alley Trencher-fed Society (R.A.T.S.) is a group of enthusiasts who take their dogs out to hunt...more
Bill leads his dog Paco, a Feist Terrier, through a vacant lot near dumpsters during an organized rat hunt on New York City's Lower East Side July 25, 2014. Members of the independent group venture out on night-time excursions to allow their dogs to...more
Merlin, a Border Terrier, hunts for rats in a dumpster as his owner Judy looks on, during an organized rat hunt on New York's Lower East Side July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Richard Reynolds (L), a founding member of the Ryders Alley Trencher-fed Society, uses a flashlight to look for rats in a dumpster as Judy (R) and her Border Terrier Merlin stand by, ready to make a kill, during an organized rat hunt on New York's...more
Judy stands by as her Border Terrier Merlin searches for rats during an organized rat hunt on New York City's Lower East Side July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Merlin, a Border Terrier, chews on a dead rat which he killed during an organized rat hunt on New York City's Lower East Side July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Richard Reynolds (L), founding member of the Ryders Alley Trencher-fed Society, stands with others during an organized rat hunt on New York's Lower East Side July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Catcher (R), a Bedlington Terrier, pulls on his leash during an organized hunt for rats with the Ryders Alley Trencher-fed Society in New York City July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Catcher (L), a Bedlington Terrier, and Tanner (R), a Border Terrier, hunt for rats in a small park on New York City's Lower East Side July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A New York City Police patrol car passes as Richard Reynolds, (L) founding member of the Ryders Alley Trencher-fed Society (R.A.T.S) looks on and his Bedlington Terrier, Catcher, stands on a pile of garbage bags during an organized rat hunt in New...more
Richard Reynolds, (2nd R) and other members of the Ryders Alley Trencher-fed Society (R.A.T.S), hunt for rats on New York's Lower East Side in Manhattan July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tanner, a Border Terrier, kills a rat during an organized rat hunt on New York City's Lower East Side July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tanner (R), a Border Terrier, kills a rat as Catcher (L), a Bedlington Terrier, looks on during an organized rat hunt on New York City's Lower East Side July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Merlin, a Border Terrier, stands over a dead rat he killed during an organized rat hunt on New York City's Lower East Side July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
