Rat killers of Mumbai
Shakeel Sheikh, 24, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residential building in Mumbai October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Shakeel Sheikh, 24, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residential building in Mumbai October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Shakeel Sheikh, 24, wears his gloves as he prepares to kill rats outside a slaughter house in Mumbai October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Shakeel Sheikh, 24, wears his gloves as he prepares to kill rats outside a slaughter house in Mumbai October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Rats are trapped in a cage after they were caught from a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Rats are trapped in a cage after they were caught from a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A slogan of the sanitation department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) written on a garbage truck is pictured in Mumbai October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A slogan of the sanitation department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) written on a garbage truck is pictured in Mumbai October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residential complex in Mumbai October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residential complex in Mumbai October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch at a garbage dump in Mumbai October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/FIles
Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch at a garbage dump in Mumbai October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/FIles
Javed Sheikh, 61, tries to kill a rat with an improvised stick at a garbage dump under a residential apartment in Mumbai October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Javed Sheikh, 61, tries to kill a rat with an improvised stick at a garbage dump under a residential apartment in Mumbai October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Javed Sheikh, 61, tries to kill a rat with an improvised stick at a garbage dump under a residential apartment in Mumbai October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Javed Sheikh, 61, tries to kill a rat with an improvised stick at a garbage dump under a residential apartment in Mumbai October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Dead rats lie on the ground as Sabbir Sheikh, 30, holding an improvised stick searches for more rats in Mumbai October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Dead rats lie on the ground as Sabbir Sheikh, 30, holding an improvised stick searches for more rats in Mumbai October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Javed Sheikh, 61, holds a rat by the tail as he tries to kill it by hitting on the ground at a residential complex in Mumbai October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Javed Sheikh, 61, holds a rat by the tail as he tries to kill it by hitting on the ground at a residential complex in Mumbai October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Javed Sheikh, 61, carries dead rats in a plastic sack through an alley in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Javed Sheikh, 61, carries dead rats in a plastic sack through an alley in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Javed Sheikh, 61, is helped by his daughter as he washes hands outside their house in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Javed Sheikh, 61, is helped by his daughter as he washes hands outside their house in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Shakeel Sheikh, 24, holding an improvised stick searches for rats in an open ground outside a slaughterhouse in Mumbai October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/FIles
Shakeel Sheikh, 24, holding an improvised stick searches for rats in an open ground outside a slaughterhouse in Mumbai October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/FIles
Shakeel Sheikh, 24, wears his gloves as prepares to kill rats outside a slaughter house in Mumbai October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Shakeel Sheikh, 24, wears his gloves as prepares to kill rats outside a slaughter house in Mumbai October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Shakeel Sheikh, 24, puts dead rats in a plastic bag while making a count outside a residential complex in Mumbai October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Shakeel Sheikh, 24, puts dead rats in a plastic bag while making a count outside a residential complex in Mumbai October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Javed Sheikh, 61, holds a rat by the tail as he tries to kill it by hitting on the ground in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Javed Sheikh, 61, holds a rat by the tail as he tries to kill it by hitting on the ground in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Yoga for inmates
Yoga is being taught in Mexico City juvenile centers as a way to reduce stress, violence and addiction amongst inmates.
Inside Benin
An insider's look at the people and places that define Benin.
Coal-seam controversy
Coal-seam gas is expected to bring in billions to Australia's economy, but farmers are nervous and worried as the gas lies beneath some of the country's most...
Vienna coffee culture
UNESCO selected Viennese coffee house culture into its National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.