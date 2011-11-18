Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 18, 2011 | 9:30pm IST

Rat killers of Mumbai

<p>Shakeel Sheikh, 24, wears his gloves as he prepares to kill rats outside a slaughter house in Mumbai, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Shakeel Sheikh, 24, wears his gloves as he prepares to kill rats outside a slaughter house in Mumbai, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Shakeel Sheikh, 24, wears his gloves as he prepares to kill rats outside a slaughter house in Mumbai, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 15
<p>Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residential complex in Mumbai, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residential complex in Mumbai, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residential complex in Mumbai, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 15
<p>Shakeel Sheikh, 24, wears his gloves as prepares to kill rats outside a slaughter house in Mumbai, October 19, 2011. The rat killers are expected to kill at least 30 rodents per night and hand over the carcasses to civic officials in the morning. If they fall short by even one rodent, they are expected to make it up the next night else they stand to lose a day's pay. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Shakeel Sheikh, 24, wears his gloves as prepares to kill rats outside a slaughter house in Mumbai, October 19, 2011. The rat killers are expected to kill at least 30 rodents per night and hand over the carcasses to civic officials in the morning. If...more

Friday, November 18, 2011

Shakeel Sheikh, 24, wears his gloves as prepares to kill rats outside a slaughter house in Mumbai, October 19, 2011. The rat killers are expected to kill at least 30 rodents per night and hand over the carcasses to civic officials in the morning. If they fall short by even one rodent, they are expected to make it up the next night else they stand to lose a day's pay. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
3 / 15
<p>Shakeel Sheikh, 24, holding an improvised stick searches for rats in an open ground outside a slaughterhouse in Mumbai, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Shakeel Sheikh, 24, holding an improvised stick searches for rats in an open ground outside a slaughterhouse in Mumbai, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Shakeel Sheikh, 24, holding an improvised stick searches for rats in an open ground outside a slaughterhouse in Mumbai, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
4 / 15
<p>Javed Sheikh, 61, holds a rat by the tail as he tries to kill it by hitting on the ground in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 29, 2011. About 44 night rat killers are employed by the pest control department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to kill the rodents in the city. Employees of the pest control department get a salary of 15,000 to 17,000 Indian Rupees ($294 to $333) while the contract labourers are paid 5 Indian rupees ($0.10) per rat they kill. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Javed Sheikh, 61, holds a rat by the tail as he tries to kill it by hitting on the ground in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 29, 2011. About 44 night rat killers are employed by the pest control department of Brihanmumbai Municipal...more

Friday, November 18, 2011

Javed Sheikh, 61, holds a rat by the tail as he tries to kill it by hitting on the ground in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 29, 2011. About 44 night rat killers are employed by the pest control department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to kill the rodents in the city. Employees of the pest control department get a salary of 15,000 to 17,000 Indian Rupees ($294 to $333) while the contract labourers are paid 5 Indian rupees ($0.10) per rat they kill. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
5 / 15
<p>Javed Sheikh, 61, holds a rat by the tail as he tries to kill it by hitting on the ground at a residential complex in Mumbai, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Javed Sheikh, 61, holds a rat by the tail as he tries to kill it by hitting on the ground at a residential complex in Mumbai, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Javed Sheikh, 61, holds a rat by the tail as he tries to kill it by hitting on the ground at a residential complex in Mumbai, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
6 / 15
<p>Dead rats lie on the ground as Sabbir Sheikh, 30, holding an improvised stick searches for more rats in Mumbai, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Dead rats lie on the ground as Sabbir Sheikh, 30, holding an improvised stick searches for more rats in Mumbai, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Dead rats lie on the ground as Sabbir Sheikh, 30, holding an improvised stick searches for more rats in Mumbai, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
7 / 15
<p>Javed Sheikh, 61, is helped by his daughter as he washes hands outside their house in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Javed Sheikh, 61, is helped by his daughter as he washes hands outside their house in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Javed Sheikh, 61, is helped by his daughter as he washes hands outside their house in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
8 / 15
<p>Shakeel Sheikh, 24, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residential building in Mumbai, October 18, 2011. Mumbai is the only city in the world which employs full-time night rat killers. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Shakeel Sheikh, 24, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residential building in Mumbai, October 18, 2011. Mumbai is the only city in the world which employs full-time night rat killers. REUTERS/Danish...more

Friday, November 18, 2011

Shakeel Sheikh, 24, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residential building in Mumbai, October 18, 2011. Mumbai is the only city in the world which employs full-time night rat killers. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
9 / 15
<p>Shakeel Sheikh, 24, puts dead rats in a plastic bag while making a count outside a residential complex in Mumbai, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Shakeel Sheikh, 24, puts dead rats in a plastic bag while making a count outside a residential complex in Mumbai, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Shakeel Sheikh, 24, puts dead rats in a plastic bag while making a count outside a residential complex in Mumbai, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
10 / 15
<p>Javed Sheikh, 61, tries to kill a rat with an improvised stick at a garbage dump under a residential apartment in Mumbai, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Javed Sheikh, 61, tries to kill a rat with an improvised stick at a garbage dump under a residential apartment in Mumbai, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Javed Sheikh, 61, tries to kill a rat with an improvised stick at a garbage dump under a residential apartment in Mumbai, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
11 / 15
<p>Javed Sheikh, 61, carries dead rats in a plastic sack through an alley in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Javed Sheikh, 61, carries dead rats in a plastic sack through an alley in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Javed Sheikh, 61, carries dead rats in a plastic sack through an alley in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
12 / 15
<p>Rats are trapped in a cage after they were caught from a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Rats are trapped in a cage after they were caught from a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Rats are trapped in a cage after they were caught from a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
13 / 15
<p>Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch at a garbage dump in Mumbai, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch at a garbage dump in Mumbai, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch at a garbage dump in Mumbai, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
14 / 15
<p>Javed Sheikh, 61, tries to kill a rat with an improvised stick at a garbage dump under a residential apartment in Mumbai, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Javed Sheikh, 61, tries to kill a rat with an improvised stick at a garbage dump under a residential apartment in Mumbai, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Javed Sheikh, 61, tries to kill a rat with an improvised stick at a garbage dump under a residential apartment in Mumbai, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Rat killers of Mumbai

Rat killers of Mumbai

Next Slideshows

Rat killers of Mumbai

Rat killers of Mumbai

Mumbai's night rat killers hired to exterminate rodents in the city.

18 Nov 2011
Yoga for inmates

Yoga for inmates

Yoga is being taught in Mexico City juvenile centers as a way to reduce stress, violence and addiction amongst inmates.

18 Nov 2011
Inside Benin

Inside Benin

An insider's look at the people and places that define Benin.

17 Nov 2011
Coal-seam controversy

Coal-seam controversy

Coal-seam gas is expected to bring in billions to Australia's economy, but farmers are nervous and worried as the gas lies beneath some of the country's most...

17 Nov 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast