Rat killers of Mumbai

Javed Sheikh, 61, holds a rat by the tail as he tries to kill it by hitting on the ground in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 29, 2011. About 44 night rat killers are employed by the pest control department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to kill the rodents in the city. Employees of the pest control department get a salary of 15,000 to 17,000 Indian Rupees ($294 to $333) while the contract labourers are paid 5 Indian rupees ($0.10) per rat they kill. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui