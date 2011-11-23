Ravens cheerleaders: A backstage pass
Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Angel is pictured in front of participants during the cheerleaders tryout clinic at the Ravens training facility in Owings Mills, Maryland, February 19, 2011. Cheerleader talent is strong along the east coast and...more
Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Kellie Lee waits to perform during tryouts for the Ravens cheerleaders in Baltimore, Maryland, March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Ravens cheerleader contestants warm up before performing during an event called "Making the Cut" to select the final Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders in Baltimore, Maryland, March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Competitors warm up during tryouts for the Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders team at a gym in Baltimore, Maryland, March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Hopefuls line up to perform during tryouts for the Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders in Baltimore, Maryland, March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A participant checks-in during the first day of tryouts for the Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders in Baltimore, Maryland, March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders coach Tina Galdieri looks over applications during tryouts for the Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders in Baltimore, Maryland, March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A disappointed contestant cries after being eliminated during tryouts at for the Baltimore Ravens 2011 cheerleader squad at a gym in Baltimore, Maryland, March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Baltimore Ravens cheerleader hopefuls perform during an event called "Making the Cut" to select the 2011 Ravens cheerleaders in Baltimore, Maryland, March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A cheerleader performs as judges watch during tryouts for the Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders in Baltimore, Maryland, March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Judges discuss possible picks during tryouts for the Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders in Baltimore, Maryland, March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Fans watch as Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform during an event called "Making the Cut" to choose the 2011 Ravens cheerleaders team in Baltimore, Maryland, March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders work out with dance coach Karen Kreitzer during their training camp at Deep Creek, Maryland, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Baltimore Ravens male cheerleader Harry struggles during a stunt during practice at Deep Creek in Maryland, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Jaime flies in the air during stunt practice at cheerleader training camp at Deep Creek, Maryland, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Baltimore Ravens cheerleader rookie Sara practices a stunt during cheerleader training camp at Deep Creek, Maryland, May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Baltimore Ravens cheerleader NaShanta falls while practicing a stunt during cheerleader training camp at Deep Creek, Maryland, May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Tom ices an injury during cheerleader training camp at Deep Creek, Maryland, May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders work out during cheerleader training camp at Deep Creek, Maryland, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform stunts during cheerleader training camp at Deep Creek, Maryland, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders has have their hair done during prep in the locker room prior to a Ravens NFL football game in Baltimore, Maryland August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders prep in their locker room prior to a Baltimore Ravens NFL game in Baltimore, Maryland, November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Male and female Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders chat in the locker room prior to a Ravens NFL football game in Baltimore, Maryland August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Olivia applies lipstick prior to the Ravens NFL football game in Baltimore, Maryland October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders including Jamie pray prior to a Ravens NFL football game in Baltimore, Maryland October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders take the field for a Ravens NFL football game in Baltimore, Maryland August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform during the Ravens NFL football game in Baltimore, Maryland August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform a stunt during a Ravens NFL football game in Baltimore, Maryland October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Angel lines up while players take to the field for a Ravens NFL football game in Baltimore, Maryland August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
A young fan of the Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders reacts as she has a cheerleader provide an autograph in Deep Creek, Maryland, May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
