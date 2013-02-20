Reading in India
A trader reads a newspaper at a sugarcane wholesale market in Kolkata February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduhri
A man reads a book entitled "Business thinkers who changed the world" as he commutes on a local train during the evening rush hour in Mumbai February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
School girls read from their books inside their classroom at a primary school at Bhangel village in Uttar Pradesh April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A supporter of India's yoga guru Swami Ramdev lies reading a book at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Noor Mohammed, a 53-year-old shopkeeper, reads the Koran outside his furniture shop in Mumbai January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A customer reads a newspaper while receiving a shave from a barber at a wholesale sugarcane market in Kolkata November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu priests read newspapers inside a temple in Ayodhya October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Muslim worshipper reads the Koran inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Hyderabad September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Sooraj (10) reads a notebook while lying on his father's handcart in Mumbai September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A student reads a book in Braille inside his hostel room at a school for the visually impaired in New Delhi April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man reads the Koran during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Siliguri September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Tibetan exile reads a book during a protest in New Delhi July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Villagers read newspapers at a shop at Gupti village in Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
