Wed Feb 20, 2013

Reading in India

<p>A trader reads a newspaper at a sugarcane wholesale market in Kolkata February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduhri</p>

A trader reads a newspaper at a sugarcane wholesale market in Kolkata February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduhri

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

A trader reads a newspaper at a sugarcane wholesale market in Kolkata February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduhri

<p>A man reads a book entitled "Business thinkers who changed the world" as he commutes on a local train during the evening rush hour in Mumbai February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A man reads a book entitled "Business thinkers who changed the world" as he commutes on a local train during the evening rush hour in Mumbai February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

A man reads a book entitled "Business thinkers who changed the world" as he commutes on a local train during the evening rush hour in Mumbai February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>School girls read from their books inside their classroom at a primary school at Bhangel village in Uttar Pradesh April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

School girls read from their books inside their classroom at a primary school at Bhangel village in Uttar Pradesh April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

School girls read from their books inside their classroom at a primary school at Bhangel village in Uttar Pradesh April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>A supporter of India's yoga guru Swami Ramdev lies reading a book at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A supporter of India's yoga guru Swami Ramdev lies reading a book at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

A supporter of India's yoga guru Swami Ramdev lies reading a book at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Noor Mohammed, a 53-year-old shopkeeper, reads the Koran outside his furniture shop in Mumbai January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Noor Mohammed, a 53-year-old shopkeeper, reads the Koran outside his furniture shop in Mumbai January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

Noor Mohammed, a 53-year-old shopkeeper, reads the Koran outside his furniture shop in Mumbai January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A customer reads a newspaper while receiving a shave from a barber at a wholesale sugarcane market in Kolkata November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A customer reads a newspaper while receiving a shave from a barber at a wholesale sugarcane market in Kolkata November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

A customer reads a newspaper while receiving a shave from a barber at a wholesale sugarcane market in Kolkata November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Hindu priests read newspapers inside a temple in Ayodhya October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Hindu priests read newspapers inside a temple in Ayodhya October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

Hindu priests read newspapers inside a temple in Ayodhya October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>A Muslim worshipper reads the Koran inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Hyderabad September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A Muslim worshipper reads the Koran inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Hyderabad September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

A Muslim worshipper reads the Koran inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Hyderabad September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

<p>Sooraj (10) reads a notebook while lying on his father's handcart in Mumbai September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sooraj (10) reads a notebook while lying on his father's handcart in Mumbai September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

Sooraj (10) reads a notebook while lying on his father's handcart in Mumbai September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A student reads a book in Braille inside his hostel room at a school for the visually impaired in New Delhi April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A student reads a book in Braille inside his hostel room at a school for the visually impaired in New Delhi April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

A student reads a book in Braille inside his hostel room at a school for the visually impaired in New Delhi April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Muslim man reads the Koran during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Siliguri September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A Muslim man reads the Koran during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Siliguri September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

A Muslim man reads the Koran during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Siliguri September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>A Tibetan exile reads a book during a protest in New Delhi July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Tibetan exile reads a book during a protest in New Delhi July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

A Tibetan exile reads a book during a protest in New Delhi July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Villagers read newspapers at a shop at Gupti village in Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Villagers read newspapers at a shop at Gupti village in Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

Villagers read newspapers at a shop at Gupti village in Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

