Real-life Wall-E
A replica of Wall-E character built by a Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, is seen near a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, December 10, 2015. Quispe built the Wall-E robot using materials he obtained from a rubbish dump in the town...more
A replica of the Wall-E character is remotely controlled with a mobile phone by Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado
