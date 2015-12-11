Real-life Wall-E

A replica of Wall-E character built by a Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, is seen near a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, December 10, 2015. Quispe built the Wall-E robot using materials he obtained from a rubbish dump in the town...more

A replica of Wall-E character built by a Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, is seen near a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, December 10, 2015. Quispe built the Wall-E robot using materials he obtained from a rubbish dump in the town located in the Andean highland region. He hopes to mechanize agriculture in Patacamaya by making use of robots that operate on solar energy, Quispe told Reuters. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close