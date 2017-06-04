Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jun 4, 2017 | 7:10am IST

Real Madrid wins Champions League

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo shoots at goal with a overhead kick. REUTERS/Phil Noble Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid celebrate with the trophy. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid celebrate with the trophy. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid's Marcelo celebrates with his family and the trophy. REUTERS/Phil Noble Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Juventus' Mario Mandzukic and Gianluigi Buffon look dejected after the match. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid celebrate with the trophy. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale cuts a part of the netting from the goal after winning. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates winning with family. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their fourth goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Juventus' Juan Cuadrado is sent off by referee Felix Brych. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Juventus' Juan Cuadrado with Real Madrid's Marcelo and Casemiro after being sent off. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid's Keylor Navas in action with Juventus' Dani Alves. REUTERS/Phil Noble Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon looks dejected. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale in action with Juventus' Dani Alves. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid's Casemiro scores their second goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Juventus' fans react following the third goal scored by Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo as they watch the match on a giant screen in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid fans before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos is shown a yellow card by referee Felix Brych. REUTERS/Phil Noble Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid's Marcelo and Juventus' Dani Alves. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action with Juventus' Miralem Pjanic. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Juventus' Sami Khedira squirts his face with water. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo attempts an overhead kick. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Juventus' Mario Mandzukic scores first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo scores first goal. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal with Daniel Carvajal. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Juventus' Mario Mandzukic celebrates scoring their first goal with Gonzalo Higuain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos clashes with Juventus' Mario Mandzukic. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Black Eyed Peas perform before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Juventus line up before the match. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to fans as they celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League Final. REUTERS/Phil Noble Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
