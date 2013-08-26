Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 26, 2013 | 7:20pm IST

Realize the Dream Rally

<p>Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. Thousands of marchers were expected in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech and to urge action on jobs, voting rights and gun violence. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. Thousands of marchers were expected in Washington, D.C. on...more

Monday, August 26, 2013

Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. Thousands of marchers were expected in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech and to urge action on jobs, voting rights and gun violence. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
1 / 20
<p>Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Monday, August 26, 2013

Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
2 / 20
<p>Marchers gather along the reflecting pool on the National Mall during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Marchers gather along the reflecting pool on the National Mall during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, August 26, 2013

Marchers gather along the reflecting pool on the National Mall during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
3 / 20
<p>Crowds line the Reflecting Pool to witness the 50th anniversary ceremony of the 1963 March on Washington, with the Washington Monument in the background, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Crowds line the Reflecting Pool to witness the 50th anniversary ceremony of the 1963 March on Washington, with the Washington Monument in the background, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, August 26, 2013

Crowds line the Reflecting Pool to witness the 50th anniversary ceremony of the 1963 March on Washington, with the Washington Monument in the background, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
4 / 20
<p>Marchers carry signs in remembrance of Trayvon Martin during the 50th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

Marchers carry signs in remembrance of Trayvon Martin during the 50th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Monday, August 26, 2013

Marchers carry signs in remembrance of Trayvon Martin during the 50th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
5 / 20
<p>Marchers hold signs during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Marchers hold signs during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, August 26, 2013

Marchers hold signs during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
6 / 20
<p>Dancers from the Impact Repertory Theater perform at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

Dancers from the Impact Repertory Theater perform at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Monday, August 26, 2013

Dancers from the Impact Repertory Theater perform at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
7 / 20
<p>Dancers from the Impact Repertory Theater perform at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

Dancers from the Impact Repertory Theater perform at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Monday, August 26, 2013

Dancers from the Impact Repertory Theater perform at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
8 / 20
<p>Demonstrators march during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Demonstrators march during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, August 26, 2013

Demonstrators march during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 20
<p>A marcher holds an U.S. flag bearing the image of President Barack Obama during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A marcher holds an U.S. flag bearing the image of President Barack Obama during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, August 26, 2013

A marcher holds an U.S. flag bearing the image of President Barack Obama during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
10 / 20
<p>Marchers hold hands in prayer at the end of the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Marchers hold hands in prayer at the end of the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, August 26, 2013

Marchers hold hands in prayer at the end of the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
11 / 20
<p>U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) waves after he speaks at the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) waves after he speaks at the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, August 26, 2013

U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) waves after he speaks at the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
12 / 20
<p>Rev. Al Sharpton (C) links arms with Rep. John Lewis (center L) (D-GA) next to Martin Luther King III (center R) and his wife Arndrea Waters King as they begin to march during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Rev. Al Sharpton (C) links arms with Rep. John Lewis (center L) (D-GA) next to Martin Luther King III (center R) and his wife Arndrea Waters King as they begin to march during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom...more

Monday, August 26, 2013

Rev. Al Sharpton (C) links arms with Rep. John Lewis (center L) (D-GA) next to Martin Luther King III (center R) and his wife Arndrea Waters King as they begin to march during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
13 / 20
<p>A woman and boy attend the Realize the Dream Rally at the Lincoln Memorial for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

A woman and boy attend the Realize the Dream Rally at the Lincoln Memorial for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Monday, August 26, 2013

A woman and boy attend the Realize the Dream Rally at the Lincoln Memorial for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
14 / 20
<p>Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Monday, August 26, 2013

Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
15 / 20
<p>A woman holds a sign reading "jobs" at the 50th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

A woman holds a sign reading "jobs" at the 50th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Monday, August 26, 2013

A woman holds a sign reading "jobs" at the 50th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
16 / 20
<p>Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Monday, August 26, 2013

Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
17 / 20
<p>A marcher holds sign of slain youth Trayvon Martin as she attends the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A marcher holds sign of slain youth Trayvon Martin as she attends the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, August 26, 2013

A marcher holds sign of slain youth Trayvon Martin as she attends the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
18 / 20
<p>Reverend Al Sharpton speaks at the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Reverend Al Sharpton speaks at the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, August 26, 2013

Reverend Al Sharpton speaks at the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
19 / 20
<p>Marcher Tim William (R) of New York sits next to another marcher wearing a hoodie while attending the 50th anniversary ceremony of the 1963 March on Washington ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Marcher Tim William (R) of New York sits next to another marcher wearing a hoodie while attending the 50th anniversary ceremony of the 1963 March on Washington ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing more

Monday, August 26, 2013

Marcher Tim William (R) of New York sits next to another marcher wearing a hoodie while attending the 50th anniversary ceremony of the 1963 March on Washington ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

A collection of photos that made the news or caught our eye during the past week.

24 Aug 2013
Photojournalist gang-raped in Mumbai

Photojournalist gang-raped in Mumbai

A photojournalist in her early 20s was gang-raped in Mumbai.

24 Aug 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

24 Aug 2013
Twin explosions hit Lebanon

Twin explosions hit Lebanon

Twin explosions outside two mosques killed at least 27 people and wounded hundreds in apparently coordinated attacks in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli.

23 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures