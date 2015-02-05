Rebel advance in Ukraine

A local resident surveys damage done to a hospital in Donetsk February 4, 2015. At least two shells landed near a hospital in the separatist-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Wednesday, killing at least three people nearby, a Reuters...more

A local resident surveys damage done to a hospital in Donetsk February 4, 2015. At least two shells landed near a hospital in the separatist-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Wednesday, killing at least three people nearby, a Reuters eyewitness said. Pictures from the scene showed a huge crater in the ground in front of Hospital no. 27 in Donetsk's Kirovsky district, a southwestern suburb, after shells struck the area. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

