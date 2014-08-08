Edition:
Rebel Donetsk

Local resident Gennady Pred's grandson Yevgeny poses with a toy gun after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city center where they live in a tent due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Newly-weds Gennady and Natalya, who only gave the first names, celebrate with their guests during their wedding in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Local residents stand in a crater following what locals say was recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A man sits in a tram as people gather near a damaged building following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Angel and Rafa, who say they are from Spain, and volunteered to join pro-Russian separatists, ride a car in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Angel and Rafa, volunteers who say they are from Spain, practice shooting at a pro-Russian separatists' base in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A petrol station is reinforced with sacks of sand in Donetsk, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People stand in a line to get into a branch of Sberbank of Russia bank in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Local resident Gennady Pred holds his grandson Yevgeny after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city centre where they live in a tent due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Local resident Gennady Pred and his grandson Yevgeny sit in a tent after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city centre due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People transport office equipment from a damaged building following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A woman looks out from a damaged window following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A man inspects wreckage inside a damaged building following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People stand in a line to get into a branch of Sberbank of Russia bank in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An armed pro-Russian separatist stands in front of damaged buildings following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A woman sits at a public transport station with reinforced walls in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People are seen through debris as they gather near a damaged building following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An empty shop window is seen on a street in Donetsk, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A member of the Emergencies Ministry holds a part of ammunition near a crater following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Men use rods to fish in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

