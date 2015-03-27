Edition:
Rebel finance minister

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis wears his helmet before leaving the Maximos Mansion on his motorbike after a meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (not pictured) in Athens March 27, 2015. Greece's outspoken Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis is not planning to resign, two Greek government officials said on Friday, denying a report in Germany's Bild newspaper. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis leaves the Maximos Mansion on his motorbike in Athens March 27, 2015. Bild's online version on Friday cited a Greek government source as saying it was only a matter of time before Varoufakis resigned, adding that such a decision had already been made. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis waits for the start of a euro zone meeting in Brussels February 20, 2015. A prominent figure in the Greek government who made a habit of being interviewed frequently and making a media splash with sharp-tongued attacks against austerity, Varoufakis has kept a markedly lower profile in recent days. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
Graffiti referencing Yanis Varoufakis is painted with a heart on a wall of a shopping mall in front of the television tower in Berlin March 23, 2015. With incendiary interviews, an undiplomatic demeanor, a celebrity photo shoot and an obscene finger gesture, Yanis Varoufakis is becoming part of Greece's debt problem rather than the solution, or so his euro zone partners believe. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis smiles as he poses with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, before their meeting at Downing Street in London February 2, 2015. The 53-year-old academic economist had never held a political position until Tsipras tapped him to become finance minister in January. His unabashed criticism of a hated bailout program and his shaven-headed muscular looks, casual, untucked shirt and tie-less style has since given him rock star status in Greece. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis arrives at a handover ceremony in Athens, January 28, 2015. But Varoufakis has also alienated many of his euro zone peers and has been involved in a public war of words with his powerful German counterpart, Wolfgang Schaeuble, raising concerns about whether he was hampering rather than helping talks to secure aid. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis arrives at the parliament building with his wife Danae Stratou, a sculptor, in Athens, February 21, 2015. After a celebrity photo shoot with his wife on the roof terrace of their Athens apartment for Paris Match magazine angered officials from the ruling Syriza party, Varoufakis has appeared on fewer television shows and reduced the number of interviews he gives. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis arrives at a news conference after an extraordinary euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) in Brussels February 20, 2015. When a German television station aired video of Varoufakis, in a 2013 lecture, flashing a middle-finger when speaking of Germany, the minister first said it was a fake, then posted a link on his Twitter feed to a film that clearly shows him making the gesture. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis prepares to leave the Maximos Mansion on his motorbike in Athens March 27, 2015. Many Greeks regard their new finance minister as a breath of fresh air, a man who has told his colleagues in the Eurogroup a few home truths about the futility of forcing austerity policies on an economy that has endured a depression for five years. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin talks with Yanis Varoufakis at an extraordinary euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) in Brussels February 20, 2015. But his readiness to break the conventions of European discourse has caused consternation, and not just among the buttoned-up finance chiefs and bureaucrats who populate the Eurogroup. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis speaks during his meeting with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, at Downing Street in London February 2, 2015. The 53-year-old academic economist, who calls himself an "erratic Marxist", roared to prominence when the leftist Syriza party won an election in January and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras chose him as finance minister. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde poses with Yanis Varoufakis during an extraordinary euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels February 11, 2015. Less than two months into the job, he has alienated many interlocutors in Berlin, Brussels and Frankfurt, and risks becoming a liability as Greece struggles to avert bankruptcy and stay in the euro zone. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis leaves the presidential palace following for a swearing in ceremony in Athens, January 27, 2015. To Greeks, he is at last fighting the country's corner with a vigor they feel the previous conservative-led government lacked. Polls show the government still commands public support in the negotiations, even though it has achieved little. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos greets Yanis Varoufakis at a euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) in Brussels March 9, 2015. A Greek official said Varoufakis's "intellectual charisma" aroused admiration and scorn. "His cool leaves them speechless." REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis arrives for a government meeting at the parliament in Athens February 24, 2015. "He asks but gets no answers: we have lost one third of our national income, how can we pay back the loans?" the official said. "Varoufakis's character assassination started two weeks ago, as a way to get rid of him." REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem shakes hands with Yanis Varoufakis during an European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels February 17, 2015. Some EU officials speak privately of a "Varoufakis problem", accusing him of showmanship, inconsistency and indiscretion that have destroyed mutual trust and alarmed investors. "He's a nice guy but it's just not how things work," said a fellow euro zone finance minister, speaking on condition of anonymity. "With Varoufakis it's hard to keep things private." REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis attends a parliamentary session in Athens March 18, 2015. One euro zone official singled out his attacks on Germany and other powerful partners. "Varoufakis has become a serious liability in the relations between the euro zone and Greece," said the official. "Attitudes toward a country are largely personalized, especially in a small and intimate environment as is the Eurogroup." No one is yet calling for his head, but an EU official said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Tsipras last week that Varoufakis needed to tone down his rhetoric if there was to be a successful result. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Yanis Varoufakis talk at the Greek parliament in Athens February 18, 2015. Other euro zone aides say the problem lies with Syriza rather than Varoufakis, who is not a member of the party although he was elected on its list. They note Tsipras has been more outspoken in demanding reparations from Germany for the World War Two Nazi occupation, and has accused the leaders of Spain and Portugal of conspiring to bring his government down. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Yanis Varoufakis speaks during a news conference in Athens March 4, 2015. But finance ministers are supposed to be different - more circumspect, less polemical, reassuring markets rather than unsettling them, dealing in figures rather than slogans. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
