Thu May 14, 2015

Rebel portraits

A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' with blood on his forehead sits in a trench during what they said was an offensive to take control of al-Mastouma military camp from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad beside Idlib city, Syria May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A rebel fighter rests along a trench at the frontline in Idlib province May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A rebel fighter of Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) holds up a kitten he said he rescued near Deir Salman frontline, near the highway of Damascus international airport, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) rebel fighters walk inside a trench at the Tal-Kurdi frontline in eastern Ghouta, Damascus, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) covered with mud carries his weapon as he sits near the front line with Bashkuwi village, north of Aleppo February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement sit inside a BMP armored vehicle during an offensive to take Idlib March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Rebel fighters of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade use their mobile phones inside a room near the frontline in Handarat area, north of Aleppo March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
A fighter from Liwa al-Nasr (Victory Brigade) fires a mortar shell in Turkmen mountains, Latakia countryside April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
A Group 16 fighter, part of the Free Syrian Army, uses his walkie-talkie during violent clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ashrafieh, Aleppo January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
A rebel fighter looks inside a cannon on the frontline of Idlib city March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Sunday, June 08, 2014
A rainbow is seen over an Islamic Ahrar al-Sham fighter on the frontline of Idlib city March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests beside a fellow fighter while he prepares mortar shells before firing towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad on the outskirts of Doreen town, in Jabal al-Akrad area, northwestern Latakia province, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) rests inside a room at al-Amriya frontline in Aleppo March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion smokes a cigarette as he stands with his weapon inside a damaged room in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
A rebel fighter aims his weapon as he takes a position during a military training in Aleppo's countryside April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek, Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
Free Army fighters walk in a field of flowers during a reconnaissance mission on the Heesh front, in the countryside in Idlib April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, April 12, 2014
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion covers his ears during the launching of a mortar at the frontline in the besieged town of Arbeen, eastern Ghouta, Damascus February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yousef Homs

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
An injured rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement lies on the ground during an offensive to take Idlib March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A rebel fighter stands inside a damaged room in Aleppo January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
