Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Sep 20, 2014 | 5:45am IST

Rebellion in Yemen

A worker jumps out of a damaged window of a school cafe at an area where fighting is going on between government forces and Shi'ite Houthi rebels in Sanaa September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A worker jumps out of a damaged window of a school cafe at an area where fighting is going on between government forces and Shi'ite Houthi rebels in Sanaa September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Saturday, September 20, 2014
A worker jumps out of a damaged window of a school cafe at an area where fighting is going on between government forces and Shi'ite Houthi rebels in Sanaa September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
1 / 22
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi movement inspects a house belonging to an officer of the Yemen army, which was damaged during clashes with army soldiers, in Wadi Dhahr suburb of the Yemeni capital Sanaa September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi movement inspects a house belonging to an officer of the Yemen army, which was damaged during clashes with army soldiers, in Wadi Dhahr suburb of the Yemeni capital Sanaa September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Saturday, September 20, 2014
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi movement inspects a house belonging to an officer of the Yemen army, which was damaged during clashes with army soldiers, in Wadi Dhahr suburb of the Yemeni capital Sanaa September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
2 / 22
Damage is seen on the hood of a car after being hit by shrapnel from a mortar shell during fighting between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and government forces in Sanaa September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Damage is seen on the hood of a car after being hit by shrapnel from a mortar shell during fighting between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and government forces in Sanaa September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Damage is seen on the hood of a car after being hit by shrapnel from a mortar shell during fighting between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and government forces in Sanaa September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
3 / 22
An army soldier joins followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group during a gathering at the group's camp near the Yemeni capital Sanaa September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

An army soldier joins followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group during a gathering at the group's camp near the Yemeni capital Sanaa September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Saturday, September 20, 2014
An army soldier joins followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group during a gathering at the group's camp near the Yemeni capital Sanaa September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
4 / 22
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement flee from tear gas used by the riot police to disperse them, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement flee from tear gas used by the riot police to disperse them, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement flee from tear gas used by the riot police to disperse them, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
5 / 22
Followers of the Shi'ite al-Houthi movement perform the weekly Friday prayers on the airport road in Sanaa September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Followers of the Shi'ite al-Houthi movement perform the weekly Friday prayers on the airport road in Sanaa September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Followers of the Shi'ite al-Houthi movement perform the weekly Friday prayers on the airport road in Sanaa September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
6 / 22
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi movement sits near a house in Sanaa September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi movement sits near a house in Sanaa September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Saturday, September 20, 2014
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi movement sits near a house in Sanaa September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
7 / 22
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group wave their weapons as they gather at the group's camp near Sanaa September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group wave their weapons as they gather at the group's camp near Sanaa September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group wave their weapons as they gather at the group's camp near Sanaa September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
8 / 22
A soldier inspects a car at a checkpoint in Sanaa September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A soldier inspects a car at a checkpoint in Sanaa September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Saturday, September 20, 2014
A soldier inspects a car at a checkpoint in Sanaa September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
9 / 22
Shi'ite Houthis help a fellow protester, injured during clashes with law enforcement officers, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Shi'ite Houthis help a fellow protester, injured during clashes with law enforcement officers, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Shi'ite Houthis help a fellow protester, injured during clashes with law enforcement officers, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
10 / 22
An injured follower of the Shi'ite Houthi movement waits in an ambulance during clashes with Yemeni law enforcement officers, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

An injured follower of the Shi'ite Houthi movement waits in an ambulance during clashes with Yemeni law enforcement officers, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Saturday, September 20, 2014
An injured follower of the Shi'ite Houthi movement waits in an ambulance during clashes with Yemeni law enforcement officers, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
11 / 22
Riot policemen and their vehicles are seen through tear gas during clashes with activists from the Shi'ite Houthi movement, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Riot policemen and their vehicles are seen through tear gas during clashes with activists from the Shi'ite Houthi movement, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Riot policemen and their vehicles are seen through tear gas during clashes with activists from the Shi'ite Houthi movement, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
12 / 22
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi movement sleeps on a table on the side of the main road leading to the airport in Sanaa September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi movement sleeps on a table on the side of the main road leading to the airport in Sanaa September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Saturday, September 20, 2014
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi movement sleeps on a table on the side of the main road leading to the airport in Sanaa September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
13 / 22
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement flee from tear gas used by the riot police to disperse them, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement flee from tear gas used by the riot police to disperse them, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement flee from tear gas used by the riot police to disperse them, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
14 / 22
A medic attends to a follower of the Shi'ite Houthi, who had inhaled tear gas, during clashes with riot police on the airport road in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A medic attends to a follower of the Shi'ite Houthi, who had inhaled tear gas, during clashes with riot police on the airport road in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Saturday, September 20, 2014
A medic attends to a follower of the Shi'ite Houthi, who had inhaled tear gas, during clashes with riot police on the airport road in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
15 / 22
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi group looks on during a protest on the airport road in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi group looks on during a protest on the airport road in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Saturday, September 20, 2014
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi group looks on during a protest on the airport road in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
16 / 22
Journalists stand atop a crane which was burned during Sunday's clashes between Shi'ite Muslim Houthi protesters and riot police on the main road leading to the airport in Sanaa September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Journalists stand atop a crane which was burned during Sunday's clashes between Shi'ite Muslim Houthi protesters and riot police on the main road leading to the airport in Sanaa September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Journalists stand atop a crane which was burned during Sunday's clashes between Shi'ite Muslim Houthi protesters and riot police on the main road leading to the airport in Sanaa September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
17 / 22
Riot policemen sit near their vehicle before clashes with followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement along a main road leading to the airport in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Riot policemen sit near their vehicle before clashes with followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement along a main road leading to the airport in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Riot policemen sit near their vehicle before clashes with followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement along a main road leading to the airport in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
18 / 22
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi group holds the flags of the movement and Yemen while standing on the top of a lamp post during a civil disobedience campaign staged by the movement in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi group holds the flags of the movement and Yemen while standing on the top of a lamp post during a civil disobedience campaign staged by the movement in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Saturday, September 20, 2014
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi group holds the flags of the movement and Yemen while standing on the top of a lamp post during a civil disobedience campaign staged by the movement in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
19 / 22
Vehicles carrying followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement drive on a road leading to the movement's camp in southern Sanaa September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Vehicles carrying followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement drive on a road leading to the movement's camp in southern Sanaa September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Vehicles carrying followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement drive on a road leading to the movement's camp in southern Sanaa September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
20 / 22
A supporter of the Shi'ite Houthi movement shows his mobile phone with a photo of the movement's leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi during an anti-government protest in Sanaa September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A supporter of the Shi'ite Houthi movement shows his mobile phone with a photo of the movement's leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi during an anti-government protest in Sanaa September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Saturday, September 20, 2014
A supporter of the Shi'ite Houthi movement shows his mobile phone with a photo of the movement's leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi during an anti-government protest in Sanaa September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
21 / 22
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement carry their weapons near the movement's camp in southern Sanaa September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement carry their weapons near the movement's camp in southern Sanaa September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement carry their weapons near the movement's camp in southern Sanaa September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Destruction in east Ukraine

Destruction in east Ukraine

Next Slideshows

Destruction in east Ukraine

Destruction in east Ukraine

Ruins from the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

20 Sep 2014
Alibaba IPO

Alibaba IPO

Alibaba launches on the NYSE.

20 Sep 2014
iPhone mania

iPhone mania

The long lines to purchase the latest iPhones.

19 Sep 2014
In the Ebola hot zone

In the Ebola hot zone

In and around the Ebola quarantine zones.

19 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures