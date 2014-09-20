Rebellion in Yemen
A worker jumps out of a damaged window of a school cafe at an area where fighting is going on between government forces and Shi'ite Houthi rebels in Sanaa September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi movement inspects a house belonging to an officer of the Yemen army, which was damaged during clashes with army soldiers, in Wadi Dhahr suburb of the Yemeni capital Sanaa September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Damage is seen on the hood of a car after being hit by shrapnel from a mortar shell during fighting between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and government forces in Sanaa September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An army soldier joins followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group during a gathering at the group's camp near the Yemeni capital Sanaa September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement flee from tear gas used by the riot police to disperse them, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Followers of the Shi'ite al-Houthi movement perform the weekly Friday prayers on the airport road in Sanaa September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi movement sits near a house in Sanaa September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group wave their weapons as they gather at the group's camp near Sanaa September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A soldier inspects a car at a checkpoint in Sanaa September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Shi'ite Houthis help a fellow protester, injured during clashes with law enforcement officers, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
An injured follower of the Shi'ite Houthi movement waits in an ambulance during clashes with Yemeni law enforcement officers, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Riot policemen and their vehicles are seen through tear gas during clashes with activists from the Shi'ite Houthi movement, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi movement sleeps on a table on the side of the main road leading to the airport in Sanaa September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement flee from tear gas used by the riot police to disperse them, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A medic attends to a follower of the Shi'ite Houthi, who had inhaled tear gas, during clashes with riot police on the airport road in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi group looks on during a protest on the airport road in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Journalists stand atop a crane which was burned during Sunday's clashes between Shi'ite Muslim Houthi protesters and riot police on the main road leading to the airport in Sanaa September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Riot policemen sit near their vehicle before clashes with followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement along a main road leading to the airport in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi group holds the flags of the movement and Yemen while standing on the top of a lamp post during a civil disobedience campaign staged by the movement in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Vehicles carrying followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement drive on a road leading to the movement's camp in southern Sanaa September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A supporter of the Shi'ite Houthi movement shows his mobile phone with a photo of the movement's leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi during an anti-government protest in Sanaa September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement carry their weapons near the movement's camp in southern Sanaa September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
