Rebels and residents flee besieged Damascus suburb
Civilians ride a bus to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People carry their belongings before being evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A Syrian Army soldier with a Syrian national flag on his head uses his smartphone as people ride buses to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Civilians and rebels ride a bus to evacuate the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People gather before being evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A Syrian army soldier looks out from a window as smoke rises from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People ride a bus to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers are seen around a bus with civilians to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People ride a bus before being evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers stand at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. The Arabic on the wall reads, "Assad's men passed from here". REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian Army soldiers wave the Syrian national flag as civilians ride buses to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers wait at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A general view shows buses in Daraya before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers stand at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian Army soldier stands as people ride buses to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Smoke rises from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian army soldier stands at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian army soldier stands at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Next Slideshows
Amid the rubble of Amatrice
Hardly a single building was left unscathed in Amatrice, which was last year voted one of the most beautiful old towns in Italy and is famous for its local...
Turkish forces enter Syria
Syrian rebels backed by Turkish special forces, tanks and warplanes enter Jarablus, one of Islamic State's last strongholds on the Turkish-Syrian border.
Myanmar's ancient temples damaged by quake
Soldiers and police seal off some of the centuries-old Buddhist pagodas after at least 187 of the brick temples were damaged in a powerful earthquake.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.