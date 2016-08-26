Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 26, 2016 | 9:20pm IST

Rebels and residents flee besieged Damascus suburb

Civilians ride a bus to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Civilians ride a bus to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Civilians ride a bus to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
1 / 18
People carry their belongings before being evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

People carry their belongings before being evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
People carry their belongings before being evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 18
A Syrian Army soldier with a Syrian national flag on his head uses his smartphone as people ride buses to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian Army soldier with a Syrian national flag on his head uses his smartphone as people ride buses to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A Syrian Army soldier with a Syrian national flag on his head uses his smartphone as people ride buses to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
3 / 18
Civilians and rebels ride a bus to evacuate the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Civilians and rebels ride a bus to evacuate the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Civilians and rebels ride a bus to evacuate the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
4 / 18
People gather before being evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

People gather before being evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
People gather before being evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 18
A Syrian army soldier looks out from a window as smoke rises from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian army soldier looks out from a window as smoke rises from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A Syrian army soldier looks out from a window as smoke rises from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
6 / 18
People ride a bus to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People ride a bus to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
People ride a bus to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
7 / 18
Syrian army soldiers are seen around a bus with civilians to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers are seen around a bus with civilians to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Syrian army soldiers are seen around a bus with civilians to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
8 / 18
People ride a bus before being evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People ride a bus before being evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
People ride a bus before being evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
9 / 18
Syrian army soldiers stand at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. The Arabic on the wall reads, "Assad's men passed from here". REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers stand at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. The Arabic on the wall reads, "Assad's men passed from here". REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Syrian army soldiers stand at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. The Arabic on the wall reads, "Assad's men passed from here". REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
10 / 18
Syrian Army soldiers wave the Syrian national flag as civilians ride buses to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian Army soldiers wave the Syrian national flag as civilians ride buses to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Syrian Army soldiers wave the Syrian national flag as civilians ride buses to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
11 / 18
Syrian army soldiers wait at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers wait at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Syrian army soldiers wait at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
12 / 18
A general view shows buses in Daraya before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A general view shows buses in Daraya before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A general view shows buses in Daraya before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
13 / 18
Syrian army soldiers stand at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers stand at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Syrian army soldiers stand at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
14 / 18
A Syrian Army soldier stands as people ride buses to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian Army soldier stands as people ride buses to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A Syrian Army soldier stands as people ride buses to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
15 / 18
Smoke rises from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Smoke rises from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Smoke rises from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
16 / 18
A Syrian army soldier stands at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian army soldier stands at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A Syrian army soldier stands at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
17 / 18
A Syrian army soldier stands at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian army soldier stands at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A Syrian army soldier stands at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Amid the rubble of Amatrice

Amid the rubble of Amatrice

Next Slideshows

Amid the rubble of Amatrice

Amid the rubble of Amatrice

Hardly a single building was left unscathed in Amatrice, which was last year voted one of the most beautiful old towns in Italy and is famous for its local...

26 Aug 2016
Turkish forces enter Syria

Turkish forces enter Syria

Syrian rebels backed by Turkish special forces, tanks and warplanes enter Jarablus, one of Islamic State's last strongholds on the Turkish-Syrian border.

26 Aug 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

26 Aug 2016
Myanmar's ancient temples damaged by quake

Myanmar's ancient temples damaged by quake

Soldiers and police seal off some of the centuries-old Buddhist pagodas after at least 187 of the brick temples were damaged in a powerful earthquake.

25 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast