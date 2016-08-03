Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 3, 2016 | 7:50pm IST

Rebels fight Syrian army push on Aleppo

A Free Syrian Army tank fires in Ramousah area, southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A Free Syrian Army tank fires in Ramousah area, southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A Free Syrian Army tank fires in Ramousah area, southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
1 / 17
Men try to put out a fire of a loaded truck after an airstrike on a truck parking lot in the rebel-held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Men try to put out a fire of a loaded truck after an airstrike on a truck parking lot in the rebel-held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Men try to put out a fire of a loaded truck after an airstrike on a truck parking lot in the rebel-held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
2 / 17
Damaged vehicles pile on a damaged roof of a car mechanic service center in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Damaged vehicles pile on a damaged roof of a car mechanic service center in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Damaged vehicles pile on a damaged roof of a car mechanic service center in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
3 / 17
Free Syrian Army fighters rest with their weapons in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Free Syrian Army fighters rest with their weapons in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Free Syrian Army fighters rest with their weapons in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
4 / 17
A Free Syrian Army fighter covers a tank with tree branches in Ramousah area, southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A Free Syrian Army fighter covers a tank with tree branches in Ramousah area, southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A Free Syrian Army fighter covers a tank with tree branches in Ramousah area, southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
5 / 17
A man rides a bicycle past burning tyres, which activists said are used to create smoke cover from warplanes, in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man rides a bicycle past burning tyres, which activists said are used to create smoke cover from warplanes, in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
A man rides a bicycle past burning tyres, which activists said are used to create smoke cover from warplanes, in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
6 / 17
Free Syrian Army fighters walk with their weapons in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Free Syrian Army fighters walk with their weapons in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Free Syrian Army fighters walk with their weapons in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
7 / 17
A man holds one of the leaflets dropped by the Syrian army over opposition-held Aleppo districts asking residents to cooperate with the military and calling on fighters to surrender in Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man holds one of the leaflets dropped by the Syrian army over opposition-held Aleppo districts asking residents to cooperate with the military and calling on fighters to surrender in Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
A man holds one of the leaflets dropped by the Syrian army over opposition-held Aleppo districts asking residents to cooperate with the military and calling on fighters to surrender in Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
8 / 17
A man carries an injured girl after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held Kadi Askar area, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man carries an injured girl after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held Kadi Askar area, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
A man carries an injured girl after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held Kadi Askar area, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
9 / 17
Smoke and flame rise after what fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) said were U.S.-led air strikes on the mills of Manbij where Islamic State militants are positioned, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Smoke and flame rise after what fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) said were U.S.-led air strikes on the mills of Manbij where Islamic State militants are positioned, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Smoke and flame rise after what fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) said were U.S.-led air strikes on the mills of Manbij where Islamic State militants are positioned, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 17
Free Syrian Army fighters rest inside a mechanic shop in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Free Syrian Army fighters rest inside a mechanic shop in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Free Syrian Army fighters rest inside a mechanic shop in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
11 / 17
A man carries an injured man amid rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man carries an injured man amid rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
A man carries an injured man amid rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
12 / 17
A Free Syrian Army fighter cleans the wound of a fellow fighter in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A Free Syrian Army fighter cleans the wound of a fellow fighter in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A Free Syrian Army fighter cleans the wound of a fellow fighter in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
13 / 17
Boys salvage goods from a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Boys salvage goods from a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Boys salvage goods from a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
14 / 17
Free Syrian Army fighters shoot a weapon on the back of a pick-up truck in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Free Syrian Army fighters shoot a weapon on the back of a pick-up truck in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Free Syrian Army fighters shoot a weapon on the back of a pick-up truck in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
15 / 17
People inspect a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

People inspect a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
People inspect a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
16 / 17
Rebel fighters pray inside a safe house in the rebel held al-Rashideen neighbourhood, Western Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Rebel fighters pray inside a safe house in the rebel held al-Rashideen neighbourhood, Western Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Rebel fighters pray inside a safe house in the rebel held al-Rashideen neighbourhood, Western Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Blood Mica

Blood Mica

Next Slideshows

Blood Mica

Blood Mica

Pictures from the depths of India's illegal mica mines.

03 Aug 2016
Dinner at the White House

Dinner at the White House

Obama hosts Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife at the White House.

03 Aug 2016
Frontlines of Libya

Frontlines of Libya

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte.

02 Aug 2016
Talgo train in Mumbai

Talgo train in Mumbai

Pictures of the high speed Talgo train during its trial run at a railway station in Mumbai.

02 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast