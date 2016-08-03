Rebels fight Syrian army push on Aleppo
A Free Syrian Army tank fires in Ramousah area, southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men try to put out a fire of a loaded truck after an airstrike on a truck parking lot in the rebel-held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Damaged vehicles pile on a damaged roof of a car mechanic service center in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Free Syrian Army fighters rest with their weapons in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Free Syrian Army fighter covers a tank with tree branches in Ramousah area, southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man rides a bicycle past burning tyres, which activists said are used to create smoke cover from warplanes, in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Free Syrian Army fighters walk with their weapons in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man holds one of the leaflets dropped by the Syrian army over opposition-held Aleppo districts asking residents to cooperate with the military and calling on fighters to surrender in Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man carries an injured girl after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held Kadi Askar area, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Smoke and flame rise after what fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) said were U.S.-led air strikes on the mills of Manbij where Islamic State militants are positioned, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Free Syrian Army fighters rest inside a mechanic shop in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man carries an injured man amid rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Free Syrian Army fighter cleans the wound of a fellow fighter in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Boys salvage goods from a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Free Syrian Army fighters shoot a weapon on the back of a pick-up truck in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People inspect a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters pray inside a safe house in the rebel held al-Rashideen neighbourhood, Western Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
