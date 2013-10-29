Edition:
Rebuilding after Sandy

<p>Residents and volunteers plant sea grass atop of a dune built to protect the remote Breezy Point, Queens beach community on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Workers create a plywood cover around a lot which was left damaged by Hurricane Sandy on the one-year anniversary of the storm in Breezy Point, New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A Hurricane Sandy damaged basket is seen next to a boardwalk on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>People exercise on a boardwalk on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Water splashes on a damaged waterfront on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Taped windows are seen on a public housing building in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>T-shirts are seen on a boardwalk that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Construction work is carried out at a part of a boardwalk destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 and a subsequent fire in Seaside Park, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A mailbox stands in front of a near empty lot of an house that was destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Union Beach, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A view of a home that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012, is under construction in Union Beach, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>People sit at a boardwalk that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A view of a part of a boardwalk which was destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 and a subsequent fire is seen in Seaside Park, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A woman walks past a closed urgent care medical center in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A view of a vacant building that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A woman uses an ATM machine outside a temporary building used as a Chase bank branch in Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>People walk by a land plot draped with American flags in the Breeezy Point community damaged by Hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in the borough of Queens in New York October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>People walk on the Coney Island boardwalk as the sun peaks over the horizon in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>The iconic Nathan's Famous hot dog stand at the corner of Surf Ave. and Stillwell Ave. is pictured in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City, October 28, 2013. Nathan's Famous" in Coney Island was closed for more than six months due to damage from Superstorm Sandy. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

