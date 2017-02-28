Reception to mark UK-India Year of Culture 2017
Britain's Prince William and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge look at a shawl given to Queen Elizabeth by Mahatma Gandhi during a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017....more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool
Neha Kapur and Kunal Nayyar look at a display from the Royal Collection during a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson looks at a shawl given to Queen Elizabeth by Mahatma Gandhi during a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
Britain's Prince William and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
