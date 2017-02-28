Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 28, 2017 | 2:25pm IST

Reception to mark UK-India Year of Culture 2017

Britain's Prince William and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge look at a shawl given to Queen Elizabeth by Mahatma Gandhi during a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Britain's Prince William and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge look at a shawl given to Queen Elizabeth by Mahatma Gandhi during a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Britain's Prince William and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge look at a shawl given to Queen Elizabeth by Mahatma Gandhi during a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
Close
1 / 8
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool
Close
2 / 8
Neha Kapur and Kunal Nayyar look at a display from the Royal Collection during a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Neha Kapur and Kunal Nayyar look at a display from the Royal Collection during a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Neha Kapur and Kunal Nayyar look at a display from the Royal Collection during a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
Close
3 / 8
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson looks at a shawl given to Queen Elizabeth by Mahatma Gandhi during a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson looks at a shawl given to Queen Elizabeth by Mahatma Gandhi during a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson looks at a shawl given to Queen Elizabeth by Mahatma Gandhi during a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
Close
4 / 8
Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
Close
5 / 8
Britain's Prince William and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Britain's Prince William and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Britain's Prince William and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
Close
6 / 8
Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
Close
7 / 8
Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, London February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Flour wars of carnival

Flour wars of carnival

Next Slideshows

Flour wars of carnival

Flour wars of carnival

Revelers in Greece and Spain celebrate carnival season with flour wars.

28 Feb 2017
Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

27 Feb 2017
Election in Uttar Pradesh

Election in Uttar Pradesh

In the biggest democratic exercise on the planet this year, voting gets under way in Uttar Pradesh state.

27 Feb 2017
India This Week

India This Week

A collection of some of our pictures from around India this week.

25 Feb 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast