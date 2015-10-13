Edition:
Reconstructing MH17

A military policeman stands guard in the cockpit of the MH17 airplane after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine by a Russian-made Buk missile, the Dutch Safety Board said in its final report on the July 2014 crash that killed all 298 aboard. The long-awaited findings of the board, which was not empowered to address questions of responsibility, did not specify who launched the missile. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
The reconstructed wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A military policeman stands guard in the reconstructed MH17 airplane after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Tjibbe Joustra, chairman of the Dutch Safety Board, presents the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
The reconstructed airplane serves as a backdrop during the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
The reconstructed cockpit of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 is seen after the presentation of the final report regarding its crash, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Local workers load pieces of wreckage from a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, onto a truck outside the Prosecutor General's office in Donetsk, Ukraine, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
An investigator of the prosecutor's office of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic documents and registers the contents of a shed which the local community says contains parts of the wreckage of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, in the settlement of Rozsypne (Rassypnoye) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A military policeman stands guard in the reconstructed MH17 airplane after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Local workers stand next to pieces of wreckage from a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane outside the Prosecutor General's office in Donetsk, Ukraine, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A journalist takes a picture of a piece of wreckage of the MH17 airplane after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Local residents assist an investigator of the prosecutor's office of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, as he documents and registers the contents of a shed which the local community says contains parts of the wreckage of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, in the settlement of Rozsypne (Rassypnoye) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
