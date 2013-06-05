Edition:
Recycling in China

<p>A garbage collector rummages through a trash can in Beijing, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A garbage collector picks up a plastic bottle from a trash can in Beijing, May 2, 2013. . REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A garbage collector carries collected garbage on his tricycle in the outskirts of Beijing, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A worker arranges a sack holding labels removed from the bottles at a recycling depot in Beijing, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A worker picks up a plastic bottle as she separates them at a recycling depot in Beijing, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A worker separates bottles at a recycling depot in Beijing, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A worker separates plastic bottles at a recycling depot in Beijing, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>Piles of plastic PET bottles are seen at Asia's largest PET plastic recycling factory INCOM Resources Recovery in Beijing, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>Workers sort out plastic PET bottles at Asia's largest PET plastic recycling factory INCOM Resources Recovery in Beijing, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A worker walks past piles of plastic PET bottles at Asia's largest PET plastic recycling factory INCOM Resources Recovery in Beijing, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A worker shows recycled PET plastic shatter, a material used for producing new PET bottles, at Asia's largest PET plastic recycling factory INCOM Resources Recovery in Beijing, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A worker shovels plastic bottles into a shredder at a recycling depot in Beijing, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A worker walks on a landfill site in Beijing, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A worker walks at a landfill site in Beijing, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

<p>A weed grown over a large canvas covering garbage is seen at a dump site in Beijing, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Pictures