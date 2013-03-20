Red carpet moments
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (C) holds the hands of his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (3rd L) shakes hands with India's President Pranab Mukherjee as India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L), Bhutan's Queen Jetsun Pema (2nd L), Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee (2nd R) and Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur (R) look on during the king's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers stand at attention during Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers stand on a red carpet amid dense fog as they wait for the start of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) walks to inspect a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Former U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (2nd L) inspects the guard of honour during a ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Former Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao (C) reviews an honour guard during an official welcome ceremony in Islamabad on December 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) and his wife Gursharan Kaur (2ndR) welcome France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy at the Prime Minister residence in New-Delhi, December 5, 2010.
Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) and his wife Gursharan Kaur (2ndR) welcome France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy at the Prime Minister residence in New-Delhi, December 5, 2010. Sarkozy is in India on the second day of a four-day visit. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS)
U.S. President Barack Obama inspects an honour guard during an official arrival ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) welcomes India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (2nd L) inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the presidential palace in New Delhi January 11, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (2nd L) welcome India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd R) and his wife Gursharan Kaur for a State Dinner at the White House, November 24, 2009.
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (2nd L) welcome India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd R) and his wife Gursharan Kaur for a State Dinner at the White House, November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES POLITICS)
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) gestures to a person across the room as she stands with Vice President Joe Biden (R) and his wife Jill (C) during an official arrival and welcoming ceremony for Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the East Room at the White House in Washington, November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young (UNITED STATES POLITICS IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Former Indian President Pratibha Patil reviews the guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Kham
A soldier holds a red flag during an official welcoming ceremony for Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2008.
A soldier holds a red flag during an official welcoming ceremony for Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2008. Dozens of Asian and European leaders, representing half the global economy, have gathered in Beijing this week at the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) starting Friday. The 27 EU member states and the European Commission will trade views with Japan, China, India and 13 other Asian countries on the global downturn, climate change and international security. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA)
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Elysee Palace in Paris, September 30, 2008. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer (FRANCE)
An Indian police officer jumps over the red carpet prior to the arrival of France's President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, January 25, 2008. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the presidential palace in New Delhi October 24, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur
Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh reviews an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony outside Alvorada Palace in Brasilia September 12, 2006. REUTERS/Jamil Bittar (BRAZIL)
Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia (R) gestures to her Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh during the ceremonial welcome in New Delhi March 21, 2006. Khaleda is in India on a three-day official visit. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
US first lady Laura Bush waves to Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi, March 2, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Former U.S President George W. Bush (L) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wave on the red carpet following a joint news conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, March 2, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Indian President Abdul Kalam (L) gestures as he talks to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ahead of a welcoming ceremony for Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapakse in New Delhi December 28, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Indian President Abdul Kalam (L) speaks with Czech first lady Liviu Klavsova, as President of the Czech Republic Vaclav Klaus (back L) and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (back R) follow during the welcome ceremony in New Delhi November 7, 2005....more
Former Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao stands next to a cannon during his welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi April 11, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez (C) with Indian counterpart A. P. J. Abdul Kalam (R) and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh poses for photographers before his ceremonial welcome in New Delhi March 4, 2005. REUTERS/B Mathur
Indian presidential bodyguards await welcome ceremony for Malaysian Prime Minister Badawi during a foggy morning in New Delhi. Indian presidential bodyguards await the welcome ceremony for Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi during a foggy morning in New Delhi December 20, 2004.
Indian presidential bodyguards await welcome ceremony for Malaysian Prime Minister Badawi during a foggy morning in New Delhi. Indian presidential bodyguards await the welcome ceremony for Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi during a foggy morning in New Delhi December 20, 2004. In the last three days thick fog has hung over the city with temperatures dropping to as low as 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (R) waves to onlookers, with former External Affairs Minister Jaswant Singh (C), and former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf in Agra, July 15, 2001. REUTERS/File Photo
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (C) and First Lady Hillary Clinton welcome former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to the White House in Washington September 17, 2000. REUTERS/File Photo
Nepal's King Birendra (2nd R) shakes hands with former Indian President Kocheril Narayanan as former Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (R) and Queen Aishwarya (L) look on during the welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi January 25.
Nepal's King Birendra (2nd R) shakes hands with former Indian President Kocheril Narayanan as former Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (R) and Queen Aishwarya (L) look on during the welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi January 25. Reuters Photographer
Indian President's ceremonial bodyguards on horseback arrive amid fog at the forecourt of the presidential palace in preparation for the ceremonial welcome to Russian Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov in New Delhi, December 21.
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is welcomed at Delhi's International Airport today by former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. REUTERS/Files
