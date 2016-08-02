Edition:
Redeeming Rio

Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Tourists pose for selfies in front of Christ the Redeemer. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
Christ the Redeemer during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Christ the Redeemer during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A worker rappels from the Cristo Redentor statue at the Corcovado. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 25, 2014
The full moon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Tourists pose for selfies in front of Christ the Redeemer. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Christ the Redeemer with the with the Maracana stadium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Christ the Redeemer is seen from the Vista Chinesa (Chinese View) during sunrise. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
The Christ the Redeemer statue casts a shadow on passing clouds atop of Corcovado mountain. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Tuesday, December 11, 2012
Men work on repairs on the Christ the Redeemer statue. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, June 28, 2014
An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Guanabara Bay. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Christ the Redeemer is seen through the Olympic rings. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Christ the Redeemer during sunrise. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
An aerial view shows the Christ the Redeemer atop the Corcovado mountain. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
