Redeeming Rio
Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Tourists pose for selfies in front of Christ the Redeemer. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Christ the Redeemer during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A worker rappels from the Cristo Redentor statue at the Corcovado. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
The full moon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Christ the Redeemer with the with the Maracana stadium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Christ the Redeemer is seen from the Vista Chinesa (Chinese View) during sunrise. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Christ the Redeemer statue casts a shadow on passing clouds atop of Corcovado mountain. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Men work on repairs on the Christ the Redeemer statue. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Guanabara Bay. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Christ the Redeemer is seen through the Olympic rings. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Christ the Redeemer during sunrise. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An aerial view shows the Christ the Redeemer atop the Corcovado mountain. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
