Refighting Napoleon
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012.
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rousing call for unity among Russia's diverse ethnic and religious groups as he led commemorations of a battle 200 years ago that led to the defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
