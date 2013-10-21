Refighting Napoleon
Performers wearing 19th century Russian military uniforms march during a practice for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Liebertwolkwitz near Leipzig October 19, 2013. The east German city of Leipzig is commemorating the 200th anniversary of the largest battle of the Napoleonic Wars on Sunday by reenacting the Battle of Nations, with 6,000 military-historic association enthusiasts from all over Europe. Some 185,000 French troops and 320,000 allied troops from Austria, Prussia, Russia and Sweden, entered into the decisive battle just outside Leipzig on October 16, 1813. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers wearing 19th century Allied forces military uniforms march during a practice for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Liebertwolkwitz near Leipzig October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A performer wearing a 19th century French military uniform rides his horse at a bivouac camp set-up for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A performer wearing 19th century Saxonian military uniform shouts commands during a practice for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Liebertwolkwitz near Leipzig October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers wearing 19th century French military uniform practice an attack for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers wearing 19th century French military uniform drink beer at a bivouac camp for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers wearing 19th century French military uniform prepare food at a bivouac camp for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers wearing 19th century French military uniform stand in front of a snack bar near their bivouac camp for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch more
Performers wearing 19th century French military uniform talk at a bivouac camp for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers wearing 19th century French military uniform leave a dance event near their bivouac camp for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers wearing 19th century French military uniform sit outside their tents at a bivouac camp for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers wearing 19th century French military uniform sit around a fire at a bivouac camp for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers wearing 19th century clothing and military uniform attend a dance event near their bivouac camp for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The renovated Battle of the Nations Monument is illuminated for the German-French light installation called "Cosmogole", consisting of more than one hundred individually controllable light sources in Leipzig October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
Performers wearing 19th century French military uniform prepare food at a bivouac camp, set-up for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations, in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A performer wearing 19th century French general military uniform salutes during a practice for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers wearing 19th century French military uniform practice for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers wearing 19th century Allied forces military uniforms arrive to a reenactment of the Battle of the Nations, in a field in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers wearing 19th century Allied forces and French military uniforms attack one another during a reenactment of the Battle of the Nations, in a field in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers wearing 19th century French military uniforms attack Allied Forces performers during a reenactment of the Battle of the Nations, in a field in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers wearing 19th century Allied forces and French military uniforms "attack" one another during a re-enactment of the Battle of the Nations in a field in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch more
Performers wearing 19th century Allied forces military uniforms fire their cannon to attack French forces during a reenactment of the Battle of the Nations, in a field in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
Performers wearing 19th century Allied forces (L, bottom) and French military uniforms attack one another during a reenactment of the Battle of the Nations, in a field in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
Performers wearing 19th century Allied forces military uniforms prepare to attack French forces during a reenactment of the Battle of the Nations, in a field in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch more
Performers wearing 19th century Allied forces and French military uniforms attack one another during a reenactment of the Battle of the Nations, in a field in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers wearing 19th century French forces military uniforms ride their horses during a re-enactment of the Battle of the Nations in a field in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers wearing 19th century French military uniforms fire their weapons as they attack Allied forces during a reenactment of the Battle of the Nations, in a field in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
Performers wearing 19th century Allied forces (top) and French forces military uniforms attack one another during a reenactment of the Battle of the Nations, in a field in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
Performers wearing 19th century Allied military uniforms ride their horses as they attack French forces during a reenactment of the Battle of the Nations, in a field in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
