Refighting The Great War
British history enthusiast portraying German 'Feldwebelleutnant' officer Fritz Brandt leads members of the Sturmabteilungbrandt group during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers,...more
A local resident portraying a French WWI soldier attends the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Local residents portraying French WWI soldiers attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
British history enthusiasts portraying German pionier Karl Volker and 'Feldwebelleutnant' officer Fritz Brandt of the Sturmabteilungbrandt group stand in a trench during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century...more
Crosses and French helmets are seen in a mock cemetery as part of the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
History enthusiasts Hermann Holtermann from Koblenz and Michael Freeman from Beccles of the Infantrie Regiment 28 "Von Goeben" group attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers,...more
Local residents portraying French soldiers of a cavalry regiment ride horses during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles...more
British history enthusiast portraying German pionier Karl Volker of the Sturmabteilungbrandt group is arrested by local residents dressed in French uniforms during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at...more
British history enthusiasts Adrian Inman from Leeds and Rob Horne from Whitley Bay, members of the Infantrie Regiment 28 "Von Goeben" group, stand in a trench during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago,...more
Local residents and members of "Histoire et Collection" World War One historical association attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. ...more
German history enthusiasts of World War One historical associations "Darstellungsgruppe Suddeutsches Militar 1870-1918" and "Verein Historische Uniformen" arrive to attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century...more
Local residents portraying French WWI soldiers attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
British and German history enthusiasts portraying German WWI soldiers attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Local residents portraying French WWI soldiers attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
British history enthusiasts portraying German 'Feldwebelleutnant' officer Fritz Brandt and Axel Wolf lead members of the Sturmabteilungbrandt group during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at...more
History enthusiasts England's Peter Saville from Hitchin and France's Quentin Jacquelinet dressed in German uniforms are arrested by local residents dressed in French uniforms during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place...more
A German woman wearing a vintage dress walks with a dog past British and German history enthusiasts portraying German soldiers as they attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at...more
Local residents portraying French WWI army uniforms as Poilu and Dominique Rigard wearing a vintage U.S. uniform attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris...more
British and German history enthusiasts portraying German soldiers stand in a queue for lunch before the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. ...more
British and German history enthusiasts portraying German soldiers gather with local residents and members of "Histoire et Collection" World War One historical association dressed in French uniforms after the re-enactment of the First Battle of the...more
Next Slideshows
Earth from space
Stunning views from the International Space Station.
Defending the American way
The "Patriots" are a heavily armed group who patrol the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to deter migrants from crossing the border illegally.
Supermoon rising
A supermoon occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.
Ganesh Chaturthi Festival
During Ganesh Chaturthi idols will be taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing, and will be immersed in a river or the sea...
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.