Refining Islamic State oil
Men work at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The refinery site, owned by Yousef Ayoub, 34, has been active for 4 months. Ayoub says that he gets the crude oil from Islamic...more
A youth works at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. Islamic State is looking at potentially vulnerable oil assets in Libya and elsewhere outside its Syria stronghold, where the...more
A worker shows off the final fuel product at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The United States has estimated Islamic State was selling as much as $40 million a month of oil,...more
Yousef Ayoub (L), 34, works at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The United States recently targeted fuel trucks, part of a broadening of its strikes on Islamic State's oil...more
The final fuel product is pictured at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. Islamic State militants have made more than $500 million trading oil with significant volumes sold to the...more
Men work at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. After Turkey downed a Russian fighter jet last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had intelligence that large amounts...more
Yousef Ayoub, 34, uncovers a container for the final fuel product at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The son of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has denied Russian allegations...more
A youth works at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Yousef Ayoub, 34, works at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A worker inspects the final fuel product at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
The final fuel product is pictured at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Yousef Ayoub, 34, works at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Yousef Ayoub (L), 34, works at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
