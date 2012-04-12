Edition:
Refugee art

<p>A drawing, a mock gun and a violin are seen on a tent's canvas at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>A Syrian refugee stands beside a drawing on a tent's canvas at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Drawings on a tent's canvas are seen at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>A drawing is seen on a tent's canvas at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Mahmoud Gureybi, 20, a Syrian refugee, sits in front of his drawing on a tent's canvas at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>A drawing on a tent's canvas is seen at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>A Syrian refugee sits beside a drawing on a tent's canvas at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Drawings on a tent's canvas are seen at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>A Syrian refugee bakes bread as he is accompanied by another refugee at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Drawings on a tent's canvas are seen at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Drawings on a tent's canvas are seen at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

<p>Syrian refugee children attend class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Yousuf Neccar, 10, a Syrian refugee, shows a drawing of his dream home during a class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Edibe Hirfan,10, a Syrian refugee, shows a drawing of her dream home during a class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Fatma Sevde, 10, a Syrian refugee, shows a drawing of her dream home during a class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Cemil Hicazi, 10, a Syrian refugee, shows a drawing of his dream home during a class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Rozi Yesuf, 10, a Syrian refugee, shows a drawing of her dream home during a class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Ali Hicaz, 10, a Syrian refugee, shows a drawing of his dream home during a class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Syrian refugee children attend a class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>A Syrian refugee sits beside a drawing on a tent's canvas at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

