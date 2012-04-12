Refugee art
A drawing, a mock gun and a violin are seen on a tent's canvas at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Syrian refugee stands beside a drawing on a tent's canvas at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Drawings on a tent's canvas are seen at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A drawing is seen on a tent's canvas at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Mahmoud Gureybi, 20, a Syrian refugee, sits in front of his drawing on a tent's canvas at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A drawing on a tent's canvas is seen at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Syrian refugee sits beside a drawing on a tent's canvas at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Drawings on a tent's canvas are seen at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Syrian refugee bakes bread as he is accompanied by another refugee at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Drawings on a tent's canvas are seen at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Drawings on a tent's canvas are seen at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrian refugee children attend class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Yousuf Neccar, 10, a Syrian refugee, shows a drawing of his dream home during a class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Edibe Hirfan,10, a Syrian refugee, shows a drawing of her dream home during a class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Fatma Sevde, 10, a Syrian refugee, shows a drawing of her dream home during a class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Cemil Hicazi, 10, a Syrian refugee, shows a drawing of his dream home during a class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Rozi Yesuf, 10, a Syrian refugee, shows a drawing of her dream home during a class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Ali Hicaz, 10, a Syrian refugee, shows a drawing of his dream home during a class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrian refugee children attend a class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Syrian refugee sits beside a drawing on a tent's canvas at Boynuyogun camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
