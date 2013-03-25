Edition:
India
Mon Mar 25, 2013

Refugee camp fire in Thailand

<p>A refugee boy walks through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, Thailand, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>A man walks between body bags containing the remains of victims of the fire at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. At least 42 people have died in a fire at a camp home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar near the Thai-Myanmar border on Friday, local media reported. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Refugee women and other survivors look on as investigation continues in the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Survivors carry aid and belongings salvaged from ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Survivors sit in their temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Survivors receive aid at the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Survivors build a new temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Refugee children carry food received as aid and belongings salvaged from ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Survivors wait to receive aid after their homes were burnt at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Survivors sit in their temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>A survivor cries at the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Survivors walk through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>A survivor reacts as remains of victims are collected from the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Survivors register to receive aid after their homes were burnt at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>A forensic expert marks the body of a baby, a victim of the fire at Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Survivors salvage their belongings at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Remains of burnt houses are seen from a helicopter at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nachthapong Muhammad</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Por Ku Sae, a 14-year-old refugee who lost eight family members and is the only survivor of her family, cries at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Children watch as experts and rescue workers retrieve charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Survivors walk through ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp as a helicopter flies over, near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>A survivor reacts as she stands in ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Children walk through ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

Trending Collections

Pictures