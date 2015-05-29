Refugee children
A Burundian refugee child rests on their belongings on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Kagunga village in Kigoma region in western Tanzania, as they wait for MV Liemba to transport them to Kigoma township, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Rohingya migrant mother, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, stands nearby as her child holds a placard while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency,...more
Kurdish Syrian immigrant Sahin Serko cries next to his 7 year-old daughter Ariana minutes after crossing the border into Macedonia, along with another 45 Syrian immigrants, near the Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 14, 2015....more
Kurdish refugee girls from the Syrian town of Kobani play in a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units fighters said that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain,, May 13, 2015....more
A Rohingya migrant child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, cries as a volunteer cuts his hair inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A child eats at a refugee camp at Myanmar's border town with China, in Kokang, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Refugees, who left their homes because of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, are seen in a volunteer centre in Slaviansk, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Kosovar children cry after they crossed illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border with their family, near the village of Asotthalom, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Kurdish refugee child from the Syrian town of Kobani stands in front of a makeshift tent in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (TURKEY - Tags: MILITARY CONFLICT POLITICS SOCIETY)
A Burundian refugee child drinks from a cup on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Kagunga village in Kigoma region in western Tanzania, as they wait for MV Liemba to transport them to Kigoma township, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy, May 27, 2015. Despite the bad weather, a dingy with over thirty migrants made the dangerous...more
A child is lifted onto a truck to leave a refugee camp at Myanmar's border town with China, in Kokang, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
An Afghan immigrant holds his child outside a deserted hotel, where hundreds of immigrants found temporary shelter, on the Greek island of Kos, May 27, 2015. He arrived in Kos with his family after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea...more
A Burundian refugee child reads a book on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Kagunga village in Kigoma region in western Tanzania, as they wait for MV Liemba to transport them to Kigoma township, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Kurdish refugee child from the Syrian town of Kobani looks on near makeshift tents in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, sits with her sleeping boy as they wait with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz...more
Boys chat as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A Syrian refugee boy pauses as he carries his sister to their house in Hacibayram district of Ankara, Turkey, November 21, 2014. The graffiti on the wall reads, "He is now a soldier." REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A child is carried by a rescue worker as he arrives with migrants on the boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
