Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 25, 2014 | 3:00am IST

Refugee ferry capsizes

<p>A man, killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized, is seen inside a boat at the shores of Lake Albert during rescue operations by the Uganda Marine Unit in Ntoroko, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 23, 2014. Hundreds are feared dead after the ferry full of Congolese refugees returning home capsized. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

A man, killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized, is seen inside a boat at the shores of Lake Albert during rescue operations by the Uganda Marine Unit in Ntoroko, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 23, 2014. Hundreds...more

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

A man, killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized, is seen inside a boat at the shores of Lake Albert during rescue operations by the Uganda Marine Unit in Ntoroko, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 23, 2014. Hundreds are feared dead after the ferry full of Congolese refugees returning home capsized. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Close
1 / 19
<p>Members of the Uganda Police Marine Unit participate in a rescue operation after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert near Ntoroko southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

Members of the Uganda Police Marine Unit participate in a rescue operation after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert near Ntoroko southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Members of the Uganda Police Marine Unit participate in a rescue operation after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert near Ntoroko southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Close
2 / 19
<p>Relatives and friends mourn as the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert are brought to the landing zone in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Relatives and friends mourn as the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert are brought to the landing zone in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas...more

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Relatives and friends mourn as the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert are brought to the landing zone in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
3 / 19
<p>Volunteers carry the body of a man after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

Volunteers carry the body of a man after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Volunteers carry the body of a man after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Close
4 / 19
<p>Volunteers prepare to carry the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

Volunteers prepare to carry the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Volunteers prepare to carry the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Close
5 / 19
<p>Women walk inside a morgue in Bundibugyo to identify their kin who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Women walk inside a morgue in Bundibugyo to identify their kin who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Women walk inside a morgue in Bundibugyo to identify their kin who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
6 / 19
<p>Relatives gather outside a morgue in Bundibugyo to identify their kin who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Relatives gather outside a morgue in Bundibugyo to identify their kin who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya more

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Relatives gather outside a morgue in Bundibugyo to identify their kin who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
7 / 19
<p>Volunteers carry the body of a youth after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

Volunteers carry the body of a youth after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Volunteers carry the body of a youth after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Close
8 / 19
<p>A woman mourns outside a morgue in Bundibugyo after identifying her kin who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A woman mourns outside a morgue in Bundibugyo after identifying her kin who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya more

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

A woman mourns outside a morgue in Bundibugyo after identifying her kin who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
9 / 19
<p>Volunteers carry the body of a child after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Volunteers carry the body of a child after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Volunteers carry the body of a child after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
10 / 19
<p>Volunteers carry the remains of a man to a morgue in Bundibugyo who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Volunteers carry the remains of a man to a morgue in Bundibugyo who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Volunteers carry the remains of a man to a morgue in Bundibugyo who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
11 / 19
<p>Volunteers prepare to move the remains of people from a morgue in Bundibugyo who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Volunteers prepare to move the remains of people from a morgue in Bundibugyo who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas...more

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Volunteers prepare to move the remains of people from a morgue in Bundibugyo who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
12 / 19
<p>Relatives and friends wait during the second day of rescue operations after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

Relatives and friends wait during the second day of rescue operations after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Relatives and friends wait during the second day of rescue operations after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Close
13 / 19
<p>Volunteers carry the remains of a man to a morgue in Bundibugyo who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Volunteers carry the remains of a man to a morgue in Bundibugyo who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Volunteers carry the remains of a man to a morgue in Bundibugyo who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
14 / 19
<p>A volunteer runs to carry the body of a man killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

A volunteer runs to carry the body of a man killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

A volunteer runs to carry the body of a man killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Close
15 / 19
<p>Relatives and friends wait during the second day of rescue operations after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

Relatives and friends wait during the second day of rescue operations after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Relatives and friends wait during the second day of rescue operations after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Close
16 / 19
<p>Mourners escort the remains of people who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert across the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Mourners escort the remains of people who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert across the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Mourners escort the remains of people who died after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert across the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
17 / 19
<p>Volunteers prepare to carry the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

Volunteers prepare to carry the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Volunteers prepare to carry the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Close
18 / 19
<p>Volunteers prepare to carry the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

Volunteers prepare to carry the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Volunteers prepare to carry the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Crusader castle captured

Crusader castle captured

Next Slideshows

Crusader castle captured

Crusader castle captured

Syrian forces retake Crac des Chevaliers, a 900-year-old Crusader castle regarded as one of the best preserved in the world, after a three month siege.

24 Mar 2014
Inside Nollywood

Inside Nollywood

Nigeria's movie business, often known as Nollywood, is one of the biggest in the world.

24 Mar 2014
The Candid Lama

The Candid Lama

Candid shots of top Buddhist guru, the 14th Dalai Lama.

24 Mar 2014
India this week

India this week

Some of our best photos this week.

23 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures