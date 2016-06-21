Performers on stage during UNHCR's Refugees Got Talent in Arbat refugee camp in Iraq, June 20, 2016. The UNHCR estimates there are nearly 8,000 Syrian children and youth living in Sulaymaniyah and most do not attend school. Being locked out of education leaves many young people bored in the camp and "Refugees Got Talent" was devised as a way to showcase their skills, ranging from singing to dancing to break dancing. "(This contest) keeps them focused on something positive. We witnessed the electricity and the joy in the eyes of the youth," said UNHCR representative to Iraq Bruno Geddo. "It was enormously empowering. We saw last night the tremendous talent and energy of young Syrian refugees. We want to help them unleash their potential." Thomson Reuters Foundation/Andrea DiCenzo

