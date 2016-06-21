Edition:
Refugees Got Talent

Wasila Hassan, 17, from Qamishlo, Syria, is pictured at Arbat refugee camp, Iraq, June 20, 2016. Hassan began dancing three years ago, but joining the Rojava Dance Group took some persuasion from her family. "At first I wasn't part of the group," Hassan explained. "I began going to rehearsals and after a while became interested and my father encouraged me to join." Hassan came in third place with her dance group Rojava. "We dance all day long, almost every day. When I dance I forget the world, I just want to keep dancing," said the teenager, adamant that through Kurdish dance she could introduce Syrian culture to the world. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Andrea DiCenzo

Young audience members watch performers during UNHCR's Refugees Got Talent in Arbat Refugee Camp in Iraq, June 20, 2016. UNHCR launched the talent competition to mark World Refugee Day and showcase the talents of young refugees of university age. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Andrea DiCenzo

Performers on stage during UNHCR's Refugees Got Talent in Arbat refugee camp in Iraq, June 20, 2016. The UNHCR estimates there are nearly 8,000 Syrian children and youth living in Sulaymaniyah and most do not attend school. Being locked out of education leaves many young people bored in the camp and "Refugees Got Talent" was devised as a way to showcase their skills, ranging from singing to dancing to break dancing. "(This contest) keeps them focused on something positive. We witnessed the electricity and the joy in the eyes of the youth," said UNHCR representative to Iraq Bruno Geddo. "It was enormously empowering. We saw last night the tremendous talent and energy of young Syrian refugees. We want to help them unleash their potential." Thomson Reuters Foundation/Andrea DiCenzo

Azhin Abdulaziz, 16, from Qamishlo, Syria, is seen at Arbat refugee camp, Iraq June 20, 2016. He is one of seven in the competition's breakdance group BBOYS ROJAVA. "We trained ourselves by watching TV," Abdulaziz said. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Andrea DiCenzo

Neshan der Haroutiounian, host of Refugees Got Talent, takes a selfie on stage with the audience in the background at Arbat refugee camp in Iraq, June 20, 2016. UNHCR representative to Iraq, Bruno Geddo, said the talent contest was an opportunity for refugees to unite for a night with the sounds of traditional Kurdish music, pop ballads, and Hindi rhythms echoing across the dark, warm evening. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Andrea DiCenzo

Presenter Neshan der Haroutiounian sits down for dramatic pause as he announces the winner of the Refugees Got Talent competition in Arbat refugee camp in Iraq, June 20, 2016. Singer Mizzgin Rumi, backed by a band of professional musicians, belted out an emotional song in honor of Kurdish military forces under a full moon. Rumi, 19, was named the winner by the four judges, prompting a rare display of cheers and celebration among the more than 7,500 Syrian refugees housed at the sprawling camp. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Andrea DiCenzo

A performer looks back at friends as he prepares backstage for the Refugees Got Talent competition at Arbat refugee camp in Iraqi Kurdistan, June 20, 2016. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Andrea DiCenzo

Nurman Fraid Younes (C), 14, from Qamishli, Syria, is pictured at the Arbat refugee camp, Iraq June 20, 2016. Younes arrived in Iraqi Kurdistan three years ago. She is one of 16 members of the mixed gender Rojava Dance Group. She only started dancing six months ago. "I miss everything about home," Younes said. "I miss my friends." Thomson Reuters Foundation/Andrea DiCenzo

