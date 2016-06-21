Refugees Got Talent
Wasila Hassan, 17, from Qamishlo, Syria, is pictured at Arbat refugee camp, Iraq, June 20, 2016. Hassan began dancing three years ago, but joining the Rojava Dance Group took some persuasion from her family. "At first I wasn't part of the group,"...more
Young audience members watch performers during UNHCR's Refugees Got Talent in Arbat Refugee Camp in Iraq, June 20, 2016. UNHCR launched the talent competition to mark World Refugee Day and showcase the talents of young refugees of university age....more
Performers on stage during UNHCR's Refugees Got Talent in Arbat refugee camp in Iraq, June 20, 2016. The UNHCR estimates there are nearly 8,000 Syrian children and youth living in Sulaymaniyah and most do not attend school. Being locked out of...more
Azhin Abdulaziz, 16, from Qamishlo, Syria, is seen at Arbat refugee camp, Iraq June 20, 2016. He is one of seven in the competition's breakdance group BBOYS ROJAVA. "We trained ourselves by watching TV," Abdulaziz said. Thomson Reuters...more
Neshan der Haroutiounian, host of Refugees Got Talent, takes a selfie on stage with the audience in the background at Arbat refugee camp in Iraq, June 20, 2016. UNHCR representative to Iraq, Bruno Geddo, said the talent contest was an opportunity for...more
Presenter Neshan der Haroutiounian sits down for dramatic pause as he announces the winner of the Refugees Got Talent competition in Arbat refugee camp in Iraq, June 20, 2016. Singer Mizzgin Rumi, backed by a band of professional musicians, belted...more
A performer looks back at friends as he prepares backstage for the Refugees Got Talent competition at Arbat refugee camp in Iraqi Kurdistan, June 20, 2016. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Andrea DiCenzo
Nurman Fraid Younes (C), 14, from Qamishli, Syria, is pictured at the Arbat refugee camp, Iraq June 20, 2016. Younes arrived in Iraqi Kurdistan three years ago. She is one of 16 members of the mixed gender Rojava Dance Group. She only started dancing...more
Next Slideshows
International Yoga Day
The ancient physical and spiritual discipline is celebrated across the world.
Summer solstice
Revelers welcome the longest day of the year, which heralds the start of summer.
International Yoga Day 2016
India observes second International Yoga Day, 2016.
Coney Island mermaids
The annual Coney Island parade seeks to bring mythology to life.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.