Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 16, 2012 | 8:20pm IST

Refugees in Uganda

<p>Newly arrived refugee children from the Democratic Republic of Congo play outside their makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. The refugees fled the Masisi region in Congo's North Kivu province since fighting broke out between Congolese troops and fighters loyal to a renegade general Bosco Ntaganda. Clashes erupted after Congolese President Joseph Kabila announced last month he would try to arrest renegade General Ntaganda, wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crime in northeastern Congo's ethnic conflict. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Newly arrived refugee children from the Democratic Republic of Congo play outside their makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. The refugees fled the Masisi region in...more

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Newly arrived refugee children from the Democratic Republic of Congo play outside their makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. The refugees fled the Masisi region in Congo's North Kivu province since fighting broke out between Congolese troops and fighters loyal to a renegade general Bosco Ntaganda. Clashes erupted after Congolese President Joseph Kabila announced last month he would try to arrest renegade General Ntaganda, wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crime in northeastern Congo's ethnic conflict. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
1 / 22
<p>A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo uses an umbrella to shield her child from the rain as they arrive at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo uses an umbrella to shield her child from the rain as they arrive at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012....more

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo uses an umbrella to shield her child from the rain as they arrive at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
2 / 22
<p>A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo reacts to the camera as she arrives at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo reacts to the camera as she arrives at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo reacts to the camera as she arrives at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
3 / 22
<p>Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo wash their faces at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo wash their faces at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo wash their faces at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
4 / 22
<p>A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo use tarpaulin to shelter from the rain on arrival at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo use tarpaulin to shelter from the rain on arrival at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012....more

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo use tarpaulin to shelter from the rain on arrival at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
5 / 22
<p>A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo look out of their tent at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo look out of their tent at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo look out of their tent at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
6 / 22
<p>Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo walk a sheep through a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo walk a sheep through a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo walk a sheep through a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
7 / 22
<p>A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo carries their belongings as they arrive at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo carries their belongings as they arrive at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo carries their belongings as they arrive at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
8 / 22
<p>Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo alight from a UNHCR truck on arrival at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo alight from a UNHCR truck on arrival at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo alight from a UNHCR truck on arrival at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
9 / 22
<p>A newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo waits to be registered at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo waits to be registered at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo waits to be registered at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
10 / 22
<p>A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from the rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from the rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena more

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from the rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
11 / 22
<p>Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo construct makeshift shelters at a refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo construct makeshift shelters at a refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo construct makeshift shelters at a refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
12 / 22
<p>A newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo plays his guiter as he waits to be registered at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo plays his guiter as he waits to be registered at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James...more

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo plays his guiter as he waits to be registered at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
13 / 22
<p>Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo arrive at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo arrive at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo arrive at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
14 / 22
<p>A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo take shelter from the rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo take shelter from the rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena more

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo take shelter from the rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
15 / 22
<p>A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
16 / 22
<p>Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo share a meal at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo share a meal at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo share a meal at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
17 / 22
<p>A newly arrived refugee girl from the Democratic Republic of Congo carries her belongings at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A newly arrived refugee girl from the Democratic Republic of Congo carries her belongings at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A newly arrived refugee girl from the Democratic Republic of Congo carries her belongings at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
18 / 22
<p>Ugandan men cook corn meal for newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Ugandan men cook corn meal for newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Ugandan men cook corn meal for newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
19 / 22
<p>A newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo eats at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo eats at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo eats at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
20 / 22
<p>Refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo alight from a UNHCR truck on arrival at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo alight from a UNHCR truck on arrival at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo alight from a UNHCR truck on arrival at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
21 / 22
<p>Newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo gather at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo gather at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo gather at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Srebrenica's legacy

Srebrenica's legacy

Next Slideshows

Srebrenica's legacy

Srebrenica's legacy

Ratko Mladic, accused of orchestrating the worst massacre in Europe since World War Two, is facing trial.

16 May 2012
Sarkozy hands over the reins

Sarkozy hands over the reins

Nicolas Sarkozy leaves the Elysee Palace to Francois Hollande.

16 May 2012
West Bank graffiti

West Bank graffiti

The separation barrier and building walls in the West Bank are often used as blank canvases for graffiti artists to express their anger, fear and hope.

15 May 2012
Spain's 96-hour protest

Spain's 96-hour protest

Spain’s Indignados (Indignant) movement marks its one year anniversary with 96 hours of continuous protest, in a renewed outcry over the eurozone crisis.

15 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast