Refugees of Kobani
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani holds a child in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kurdish refugee children from the Syrian town of Kobani stand near a makeshift tent in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A young Kurdish refugee from Kobani holds a toy pistol at a Kurdish refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Kurdish refugees watch from a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the...more
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani holds a child in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Kurdish refugee child from the Syrian town of Kobani stands in front of a makeshift tent in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kurdish refugee child from the Syrian town of Kobani drinks near a makeshift tent, in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kurdish refugees from Kobani watch as thick smoke covers the Syrian town of Kobani during fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in Sanliurfa province, October...more
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani carries her child in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani walks with a child in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Kurdish refugee child from the Syrian town of Kobani sits in front of at tent in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Kurdish refugee man reacts as smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kurdish refugee children from the Syrian town of Kobani play on improvised swings in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Kurdish refugee child from the Syrian town of Kobani looks on near makeshift tents in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Kurdish refugee child from the Syrian town of Kobani looks on near makeshift tents in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Kurdish refugee man from the Syrian town of Kobani holds prayer beads in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani washes her face in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kurdish refugee children from the Syrian town of Kobani make the victory sign as they play in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani hugs a child outside her tent in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kurdish refugees stand and walk on a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in...more
A Kurdish refugee child from the Syrian town of Kobani plays on a swing in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani stands by tents at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Kurdish refugee child from the Syrian town of Kobani looks on near makeshift tents in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Next Slideshows
Battling militants in Lebanon
The Lebanese battles Islamist militants in the northern city of Tripoli.
Ukraine votes
Ukraine votes amid continuing separatist conflict in the east.
Rousseff re-elected
Brazil's Dilma Rousseff is re-elected president.
Leaving Afghanistan
A fleet of planes and helicopters airlifts the last U.S. and British forces from a key southern province in Afghanistan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.