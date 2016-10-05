Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 5, 2016 | 11:10pm IST

Refugees on the move

Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves as they take a break at a petrol station before abandoning their trek to the Hungarian border, in the town of Indjija, Serbia. Faced with deteriorating conditions in refugee camps, a group of migrants in Serbia marched in protest to demand improved accommodation and secure their passage to Western Europe. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves as they take a break at a petrol station before abandoning their trek to the Hungarian border, in the town of Indjija, Serbia. Faced with deteriorating conditions in refugee camps, a group of migrants in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves as they take a break at a petrol station before abandoning their trek to the Hungarian border, in the town of Indjija, Serbia. Faced with deteriorating conditions in refugee camps, a group of migrants in Serbia marched in protest to demand improved accommodation and secure their passage to Western Europe. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 17
A migrant tries to warm himself up at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. A group of several hundred migrants, mostly men fleeing poverty in Afghanistan and Pakistan, set out to walk the 200 kilometres to the Hungarian border, hoping there to enter the European Union's no-passport Schengen zone. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant tries to warm himself up at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. A group of several hundred migrants, mostly men fleeing poverty in Afghanistan and Pakistan, set out to walk the 200 kilometres to the Hungarian border, hoping there to enter...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A migrant tries to warm himself up at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. A group of several hundred migrants, mostly men fleeing poverty in Afghanistan and Pakistan, set out to walk the 200 kilometres to the Hungarian border, hoping there to enter the European Union's no-passport Schengen zone. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 17
A migrant tries to warm himself up as refugees and migrants take a break at a petrol station before abandoning their trek to the Hungarian border, in the town of Indjija, Serbia. After a night under heavy autumn rain, around half the 300 who set out decided to return to Belgrade, while the remainder hunkered down under police guard at a petrol station outside the town of Indjija, some 50 kilometres north of Belgrade. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant tries to warm himself up as refugees and migrants take a break at a petrol station before abandoning their trek to the Hungarian border, in the town of Indjija, Serbia. After a night under heavy autumn rain, around half the 300 who set out...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A migrant tries to warm himself up as refugees and migrants take a break at a petrol station before abandoning their trek to the Hungarian border, in the town of Indjija, Serbia. After a night under heavy autumn rain, around half the 300 who set out decided to return to Belgrade, while the remainder hunkered down under police guard at a petrol station outside the town of Indjija, some 50 kilometres north of Belgrade. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
3 / 17
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. Bedraggled migrants complained that Serbia's refugee camps, which have space for just 4,500 people, were becoming unliveable for the 7,000 migrants trapped in the country after Hungary all but sealed its border. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. Bedraggled migrants complained that Serbia's refugee camps, which have space for just 4,500 people, were becoming unliveable for the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. Bedraggled migrants complained that Serbia's refugee camps, which have space for just 4,500 people, were becoming unliveable for the 7,000 migrants trapped in the country after Hungary all but sealed its border. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 17
Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves as they take a break at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. "We applied (to stay), but all camps are full," said Ahmad, an Afghan from Kabul, explaining the decision to abandon attempts to find lodgings in Serbia and leave for the border. "We were sleeping in parks and under bridges, there's lack of sanitation, food, everything." REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves as they take a break at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. "We applied (to stay), but all camps are full," said Ahmad, an Afghan from Kabul, explaining the decision to abandon attempts to find lodgings...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves as they take a break at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. "We applied (to stay), but all camps are full," said Ahmad, an Afghan from Kabul, explaining the decision to abandon attempts to find lodgings in Serbia and leave for the border. "We were sleeping in parks and under bridges, there's lack of sanitation, food, everything." REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 17
Refugees and migrants stage a protest in Indjija, Serbia. Migrant numbers are sharply down from last year, when hundreds of thousands of people escaping war and poverty in the Middle East and beyond swept through south-east Europe, but a backlog of migrants with nowhere to go is building in Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Refugees and migrants stage a protest in Indjija, Serbia. Migrant numbers are sharply down from last year, when hundreds of thousands of people escaping war and poverty in the Middle East and beyond swept through south-east Europe, but a backlog of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Refugees and migrants stage a protest in Indjija, Serbia. Migrant numbers are sharply down from last year, when hundreds of thousands of people escaping war and poverty in the Middle East and beyond swept through south-east Europe, but a backlog of migrants with nowhere to go is building in Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 17
Refugees and migrants receive free food as they take a break at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. The sight of migrants bedding down in makeshift camps near Belgrade's central station has become a common one in recent months, and conditions are likely to worsen with the onset of cooler autumn weather. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Refugees and migrants receive free food as they take a break at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. The sight of migrants bedding down in makeshift camps near Belgrade's central station has become a common one in recent months, and conditions are...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Refugees and migrants receive free food as they take a break at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. The sight of migrants bedding down in makeshift camps near Belgrade's central station has become a common one in recent months, and conditions are likely to worsen with the onset of cooler autumn weather. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 17
Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves up as they take a break at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves up as they take a break at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves up as they take a break at a petrol station in Indjija, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
8 / 17
A migrant drinks water as several hundred refugees and migrants rest at the side of a highway while heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant drinks water as several hundred refugees and migrants rest at the side of a highway while heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A migrant drinks water as several hundred refugees and migrants rest at the side of a highway while heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
9 / 17
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 17
A barefooted migrant walks as several hundred refugees and migrants are heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. "We will walk to border with Hungary," said Sadaqat Khan, a Pakistani in his 20s from Qetta. Most of the migrants seek sanctuary in the wealthy countries of Northern Europe. "We do not want Serbia," Khan said. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A barefooted migrant walks as several hundred refugees and migrants are heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. "We will walk to border with Hungary," said Sadaqat Khan, a Pakistani in his 20s from Qetta. Most of the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A barefooted migrant walks as several hundred refugees and migrants are heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. "We will walk to border with Hungary," said Sadaqat Khan, a Pakistani in his 20s from Qetta. Most of the migrants seek sanctuary in the wealthy countries of Northern Europe. "We do not want Serbia," Khan said. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
11 / 17
A migrant drinks water as several hundred refugees and migrants rest at the side of a highway while heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant drinks water as several hundred refugees and migrants rest at the side of a highway while heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A migrant drinks water as several hundred refugees and migrants rest at the side of a highway while heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
12 / 17
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
13 / 17
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
14 / 17
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
15 / 17
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
16 / 17
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
In the path of Hurricane Matthew

In the path of Hurricane Matthew

Next Slideshows

In the path of Hurricane Matthew

In the path of Hurricane Matthew

Hurricane Matthew, the fiercest Caribbean storm in almost a decade, powers toward the Bahamas and Florida after battering Haiti and Cuba.

05 Oct 2016
Festival of Durga

Festival of Durga

With Navratri and Durga Puja, festivities around Hindu mother goddess Durga begin in India.

05 Oct 2016
Air strikes in rebel-held Syria

Air strikes in rebel-held Syria

A recent escalation of the war has brought renewed air strikes on rebel-held areas.

05 Oct 2016
Student protests in South Africa

Student protests in South Africa

Demonstrations over the cost of university education -- prohibitive for many black students -- have highlighted frustration at the inequalities that persist...

05 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast