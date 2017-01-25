Edition:
India
Wed Jan 25, 2017

Rehearsals for Republic Day

Indian paramilitary soldiers take part in a full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Agartala, January 24, 2017. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Indian paramilitary soldiers take part in a full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Agartala, January 24, 2017. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Indian paramilitary soldiers take part in a full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Agartala, January 24, 2017. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A police personnel takes oath during a full-dress rehearsal for Republic Day parade in Allahabad, January 24, 2017. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A police personnel takes oath during a full-dress rehearsal for Republic Day parade in Allahabad, January 24, 2017. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A police personnel takes oath during a full-dress rehearsal for Republic Day parade in Allahabad, January 24, 2017. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Indian police women attend a full-dress rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Indian police women attend a full-dress rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Indian police women attend a full-dress rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian policemen stand next to their rifles during a full-dress rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Indian policemen stand next to their rifles during a full-dress rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Indian policemen stand next to their rifles during a full-dress rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Soldiers take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Soldiers take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Soldiers take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Soldiers on camels take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Soldiers on camels take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Soldiers on camels take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The Daredevil motorcycle display team take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The Daredevil motorcycle display team take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
The Daredevil motorcycle display team take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The Daredevil motorcycle display team take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The Daredevil motorcycle display team take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
The Daredevil motorcycle display team take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rockets are displayed during rehearsals for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rockets are displayed during rehearsals for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Rockets are displayed during rehearsals for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Commandos take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Commandos take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Commandos take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Indian soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Indian soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Indian soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Indian soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Air Force's Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30 aircrafts fly past during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Air Force's Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30 aircrafts fly past during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Indian Air Force's Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30 aircrafts fly past during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 23, 2017 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Assam's Veerangana commandos take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade at Khanapara in Guwahati, India January 23, 2017. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Assam's Veerangana commandos take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade at Khanapara in Guwahati, India January 23, 2017. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Assam's Veerangana commandos take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade at Khanapara in Guwahati, India January 23, 2017. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Chandigarh Police personnel take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Chandigarh, India January 21, 2017. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Chandigarh Police personnel take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Chandigarh, India January 21, 2017. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Chandigarh Police personnel take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Chandigarh, India January 21, 2017. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Army officers stand on Indian Army's Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system during a rehearsal for Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India, January 20, 2017. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Army officers stand on Indian Army's Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system during a rehearsal for Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India, January 20, 2017. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Army officers stand on Indian Army's Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system during a rehearsal for Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India, January 20, 2017. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian civil defence personnel march during a full-dress rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India, January 20, 2017. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Indian civil defence personnel march during a full-dress rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India, January 20, 2017. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Indian civil defence personnel march during a full-dress rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India, January 20, 2017. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Policewomen take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Chandigarh, India, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Policewomen take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Chandigarh, India, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Policewomen take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Chandigarh, India, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Soldiers take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Soldiers take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Soldiers take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Cadets take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Cadets take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Cadets take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Soldiers take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Soldiers take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Soldiers take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Commando's take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Commando's take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Commando's take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Commando's take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Commando's take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Commando's take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Commando's take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Commando's take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Commando's take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Commando's take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Commando's take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Commando's take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Commando's take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Commando's take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Commando's take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Commando's take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Commando's take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Commando's take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Policewomen take part in a full-dress rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Guwahati, India, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Policewomen take part in a full-dress rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Guwahati, India, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Policewomen take part in a full-dress rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Guwahati, India, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Soldiers take part in a full-dress rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Bengaluru, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Soldiers take part in a full-dress rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Bengaluru, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Soldiers take part in a full-dress rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Bengaluru, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Kolkata traffic police officers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Kolkata traffic police officers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Kolkata traffic police officers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India
Policemen in ceremonial attire take a selfie photo before the start of a full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Mumbai, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Policemen in ceremonial attire take a selfie photo before the start of a full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Mumbai, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Policemen in ceremonial attire take a selfie photo before the start of a full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Mumbai, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Soldiers on camel back take part in a rehearsal ahead of the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Soldiers on camel back take part in a rehearsal ahead of the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Soldiers on camel back take part in a rehearsal ahead of the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A soldier on camel back takes part in a rehearsal ahead of the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A soldier on camel back takes part in a rehearsal ahead of the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A soldier on camel back takes part in a rehearsal ahead of the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Soldiers take part in a rehearsal ahead of the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Soldiers take part in a rehearsal ahead of the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Soldiers take part in a rehearsal ahead of the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Soldiers take part in a rehearsal ahead of the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Soldiers take part in a rehearsal ahead of the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Soldiers take part in a rehearsal ahead of the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A soldier on camel back takes part in a rehearsal ahead of the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A soldier on camel back takes part in a rehearsal ahead of the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A soldier on camel back takes part in a rehearsal ahead of the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
