Rehearsals for Republic Day 2016
Police women take part in a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Srinagar, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Police women take part in a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Srinagar, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Agartala, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. According to local media, a contingent of French soldiers will take part in the parade along with the Indian troops in the presence...more
Soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An artist performs as she takes part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Artists perform as they take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A U.S.-made C-130J Hercules aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) flies past a bird during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A soldier walks amid dense fog before the start of a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. According to local media, a contingent of French soldiers will take part in the parade along with the Indian troops in the presence...more
Indian soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers stand in a sitting arena amid dense fog as they wait for the start of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Spectators stands in sitting arena amid dense fog as they wait for the start of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers keep vigil amid dense fog during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Air Force's Russian-made Sukhoi-30 aircrafts fly past during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian policeman adjusts his colleague's headdress during the full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Chandigarh, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Female Indian civil defence personnel march during the full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An Indian Army officer stands on a vehicle displaying missiles during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 20, 2016.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) band ride their camels as they take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Members of the Indian Navy band take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 20, 2016. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
French soldiers take part in the rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 20, 2016. According to local media, a contingent of French soldiers will take part in the parade along with the Indian troops in presence of...more
French soldiers take part in the rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
French soldiers take part in the rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 20, 2016. A contingent of French soldiers will take part in the parade along with the Indian troops in presence of France's President Francois...more
A tailor makes Indian national flags ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in Agartala, India, January 18, 2016. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade during early morning in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016.
Indian Army soldiers march beside their dogs during the Army Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016. India celebrated the 68th anniversary of the formation of its national army with soldiers from various regiments, and artillery on display...more
Indian Army soldiers perform a stunt on motorbikes during the Army Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016. India celebrated the 68th anniversary of the formation of its national army with soldiers from various regiments, and artillery on...more
Indian soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indian soldiers stand after taking part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indian soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian police personnel rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Security personnel stand guard during the rehearsal of Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian soldier takes part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian police personnel rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian police personnel rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian soldier exercises with a rifle during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2016.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our top photos this week.
Ring around the sun
Solar halos, sun dogs, eclipses and other optical phenomena.
Welcome to Algiers Al Casbah
The Algiers Casbah is a UNESCO World heritage site that includes the Sidi Ramdane mosque and a 1,000-year-old fortress.
India at FITUR trade fair in Madrid
The India stand at the FITUR international tourism trade fair in Madrid, Spain.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.