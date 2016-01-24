Edition:
Rehearsals for Republic Day 2016

Police women take part in a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Srinagar, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Police women take part in a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Srinagar, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Agartala, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

French soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

French soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. According to local media, a contingent of French soldiers will take part in the parade along with the Indian troops in the presence of France's President Francois Hollande, who will be the chief guest this year. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An artist performs as she takes part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Artists perform as they take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A U.S.-made C-130J Hercules aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) flies past a bird during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A soldier walks amid dense fog before the start of a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

French soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. According to local media, a contingent of French soldiers will take part in the parade along with the Indian troops in the presence of France's President Francois Hollande, who will be the chief guest this year. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers stand in a sitting arena amid dense fog as they wait for the start of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Spectators stands in sitting arena amid dense fog as they wait for the start of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers keep vigil amid dense fog during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Air Force's Russian-made Sukhoi-30 aircrafts fly past during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Tuesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An Indian policeman adjusts his colleague's headdress during the full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Chandigarh, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Female Indian civil defence personnel march during the full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An Indian Army officer stands on a vehicle displaying missiles during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 20, 2016.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) band ride their camels as they take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Members of the Indian Navy band take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 20, 2016. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

French soldiers take part in the rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 20, 2016. According to local media, a contingent of French soldiers will take part in the parade along with the Indian troops in presence of France's President Francois Hollande who will be the chief guest this year. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

French soldiers take part in the rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

French soldiers take part in the rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 20, 2016. A contingent of French soldiers will take part in the parade along with the Indian troops in presence of France's President Francois Hollande, this year's chief guest, media reports say. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A tailor makes Indian national flags ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in Agartala, India, January 18, 2016. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade during early morning in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016.

Indian Army soldiers march beside their dogs during the Army Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016. India celebrated the 68th anniversary of the formation of its national army with soldiers from various regiments, and artillery on display on Friday. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Indian Army soldiers perform a stunt on motorbikes during the Army Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016. India celebrated the 68th anniversary of the formation of its national army with soldiers from various regiments, and artillery on display on Friday. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Indian soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Indian soldiers stand after taking part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Indian soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian police personnel rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Security personnel stand guard during the rehearsal of Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An Indian soldier takes part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian police personnel rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian police personnel rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An Indian soldier exercises with a rifle during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2016.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

