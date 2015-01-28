Edition:
Rehearsing For "Beating The Retreat"

Members of the military band cross a road as they take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Members of the military band take photographs using their mobile phones as they take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A member of the military band rehearses for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Members of the military band take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Members of the military band take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Members of the military band rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A member of the military band smiles as he takes part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Members of the military band get ready to take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the "Beating Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Members of the military band rehearse for the "Beating Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Members of the military band take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

