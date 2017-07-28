Reince Priebus replaced
President Donald Trump congratulates White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus during a swearing-in ceremony for senior staff at the White House in Washington, January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assistant Boris Epshteyn (R) all laugh at a response from President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House in Washington,...more
President Donald Trump hands Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) an executive order that directs agencies to ease the burden of Obamacare, after signing it in the Oval Office in Washington, January 20, 2017. Also pictured is White House Staff Secretary...more
President Donald Trump talks to reporters about the departure of his Chief of Staff Reince Priebus as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Reince Priebus arrives at Joint Base Andrews from a trip to Ronkonkoma, New York with President Donald Trump in Clinton, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to his car as White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and other staff members arrive with President Trump aboard Air Force One at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York,...more
President-elect Donald Trump and Chairman of the Republican National Committee Reince Priebus address supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President-elect Donald Trump sits at a table for dinner with former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his choice for White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L) at Jean-Georges at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York, November...more
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania watch the Super Bowl LI between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L) at Trump International Golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida,...more
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as President Donald Trump presents the Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House in...more
White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (L) sits with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) during a bilateral meeting between President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017....more
President Donald Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President...more
Beside a painting of President Ronald Reagan, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus arrives for a National Governors Association meeting at the White House in Washington, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L) listens as President Donald Trump talks to journalists members of the travel pool on board the Air Force One during his trip to Palm Beach, Florida while flying over South Carolina, February 3, 2017....more
President Donald Trump, flanked by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R), speaks briefly to reporters as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to join President Donald Trump to depart for travel to France from the White House in Washington, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump is shown in an official White House handout image meeting with his National Security team and being briefed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford via secure video teleconference after a missile strike...more
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (back) attends a meeting between President Donald Trump and Fraternal Order of Police leaders at the White House in Washington, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump talks with Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus (R) during a commercial break at the debate held by Fox Business Network for the top 2016 Republican presidential...more
