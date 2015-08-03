Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Aug 4, 2015 | 12:05am IST

Reindeer Day

Children of local herders gather at a reindeer camping ground, some 124 miles (200 km) northeast of Naryan-Mar, the administrative centre of Nenets Autonomous Area, far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. People, including local herders and members of their families, gathered at the site to mark Reindeer Day, a professional holiday of reindeer breeding workers, which is celebrated annually on August 2 in the region. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Children of local herders gather at a reindeer camping ground, some 124 miles (200 km) northeast of Naryan-Mar, the administrative centre of Nenets Autonomous Area, far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. People, including local herders and members of...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Children of local herders gather at a reindeer camping ground, some 124 miles (200 km) northeast of Naryan-Mar, the administrative centre of Nenets Autonomous Area, far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. People, including local herders and members of their families, gathered at the site to mark Reindeer Day, a professional holiday of reindeer breeding workers, which is celebrated annually on August 2 in the region. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
1 / 20
Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
2 / 20
A Nenets man rides a reindeer sledge during a competition to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A Nenets man rides a reindeer sledge during a competition to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A Nenets man rides a reindeer sledge during a competition to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
3 / 20
Reindeer gather at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reindeer gather at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Reindeer gather at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
4 / 20
A man dances during a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A man dances during a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A man dances during a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
5 / 20
Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
6 / 20
A boy, one of the children of local herders, throws lasso at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A boy, one of the children of local herders, throws lasso at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A boy, one of the children of local herders, throws lasso at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
7 / 20
People attend a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People attend a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
People attend a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
8 / 20
A boy, one of the children of local herders, sits at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A boy, one of the children of local herders, sits at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A boy, one of the children of local herders, sits at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
9 / 20
Tents are set up at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tents are set up at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Tents are set up at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
10 / 20
Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
11 / 20
People dance during a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People dance during a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
People dance during a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
12 / 20
A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
13 / 20
Reindeer gather at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reindeer gather at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Reindeer gather at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
14 / 20
Tents are set up at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tents are set up at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Tents are set up at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
15 / 20
Sons of local herders sit near reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sons of local herders sit near reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Sons of local herders sit near reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
16 / 20
A herder works with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A herder works with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A herder works with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
17 / 20
A helicopter flies above a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A helicopter flies above a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A helicopter flies above a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
18 / 20
A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
19 / 20
Sons of local herders play with a ball near reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sons of local herders play with a ball near reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Sons of local herders play with a ball near reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Shining a light on endangered species

Shining a light on endangered species

Next Slideshows

Shining a light on endangered species

Shining a light on endangered species

Images of endangered species are projected onto the Empire State building to raise awareness.

03 Aug 2015
Dog surfing contest

Dog surfing contest

Dogs take to the waves during the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surf dog contest at Imperial Beach, California.

03 Aug 2015
Holi in Latvia

Holi in Latvia

Holi festival celebrated in Riga, Latvia.

02 Aug 2015
Welcome to the Dolomite Mountains

Welcome to the Dolomite Mountains

The Dolomites are home to the Dolomiti Bellunesi National Park in Italy and were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in August, 2009.

31 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast