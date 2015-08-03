Reindeer Day
Children of local herders gather at a reindeer camping ground, some 124 miles (200 km) northeast of Naryan-Mar, the administrative centre of Nenets Autonomous Area, far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. People, including local herders and members of...more
Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Nenets man rides a reindeer sledge during a competition to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Reindeer gather at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man dances during a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A boy, one of the children of local herders, throws lasso at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People attend a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A boy, one of the children of local herders, sits at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Tents are set up at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People dance during a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Reindeer gather at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Tents are set up at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Sons of local herders sit near reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A herder works with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A helicopter flies above a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Sons of local herders play with a ball near reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
