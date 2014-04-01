Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 2, 2014 | 3:02am IST

Relics of the Boston Marathon

<p>A United States flag and flowers, artifacts saved from the makeshift Boston Marathon bombing memorial, are seen at the Iron Mountain storage facility in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. Archivists in Boston used to handling documents ranging from budget records to minutes of city council meetings, along with an occasional file dating to the city's 17th-century founding, have spent the last year processing thousands of sneakers, T-shirts and letters. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A United States flag and flowers, artifacts saved from the makeshift Boston Marathon bombing memorial, are seen at the Iron Mountain storage facility in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. Archivists in Boston used to handling documents...more

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A United States flag and flowers, artifacts saved from the makeshift Boston Marathon bombing memorial, are seen at the Iron Mountain storage facility in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. Archivists in Boston used to handling documents ranging from budget records to minutes of city council meetings, along with an occasional file dating to the city's 17th-century founding, have spent the last year processing thousands of sneakers, T-shirts and letters. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 24
<p>A worker's helmet is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. These are the mementos left behind at an impromptu memorial built at the site of the 2013 bombing attack on the Boston Marathon, which killed three people and injured 264 at the race's crowded finish line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A worker's helmet is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. These are the mementos left behind at an impromptu memorial built at the site of the 2013 bombing attack on the Boston Marathon, which killed three people and injured 264 at the...more

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A worker's helmet is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. These are the mementos left behind at an impromptu memorial built at the site of the 2013 bombing attack on the Boston Marathon, which killed three people and injured 264 at the race's crowded finish line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 24
<p>Crosses for Boston Marathon bombing victims Krystle Campbell, Lu Lingzi and Martin Richard are seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. The makeshift shrine began in the days after the April 15 attack, as visitors and residents left tributes along the metal barricades erected by the police to fence off the site as they searched for clues about the bombers. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Crosses for Boston Marathon bombing victims Krystle Campbell, Lu Lingzi and Martin Richard are seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. The makeshift shrine began in the days after the April 15 attack, as visitors and residents left...more

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Crosses for Boston Marathon bombing victims Krystle Campbell, Lu Lingzi and Martin Richard are seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. The makeshift shrine began in the days after the April 15 attack, as visitors and residents left tributes along the metal barricades erected by the police to fence off the site as they searched for clues about the bombers. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
3 / 24
<p>A tri-corner hat is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. Next week, several hundred of the items - including four wooden crosses memorializing the three who died in the blasts and a university police officer who was shot dead a few days later in a related incident - will be displayed at Copley Square, this time inside the library for an exhibit that will run from April 7-May 11 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A tri-corner hat is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. Next week, several hundred of the items - including four wooden crosses memorializing the three who died in the blasts and a university police officer who was shot dead a few...more

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A tri-corner hat is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. Next week, several hundred of the items - including four wooden crosses memorializing the three who died in the blasts and a university police officer who was shot dead a few days later in a related incident - will be displayed at Copley Square, this time inside the library for an exhibit that will run from April 7-May 11 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 24
<p>A soft toy is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A soft toy is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A soft toy is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 24
<p>Runner's shoes, artifacts saved from the makeshift Boston Marathon bombing memorial, are seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Runner's shoes, artifacts saved from the makeshift Boston Marathon bombing memorial, are seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Runner's shoes, artifacts saved from the makeshift Boston Marathon bombing memorial, are seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
6 / 24
<p>A T-shirt is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A T-shirt is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A T-shirt is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
7 / 24
<p>A cross for M.I.T. police officer Sean Collier, an artifact saved from the makeshift Boston Marathon bombing memorial, is seen at the Iron Mountain storage facility in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A cross for M.I.T. police officer Sean Collier, an artifact saved from the makeshift Boston Marathon bombing memorial, is seen at the Iron Mountain storage facility in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A cross for M.I.T. police officer Sean Collier, an artifact saved from the makeshift Boston Marathon bombing memorial, is seen at the Iron Mountain storage facility in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 24
<p>A T-shirt is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A T-shirt is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A T-shirt is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 24
<p>A vase is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A vase is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A vase is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
10 / 24
<p>A large teddy bear wearing a "Watertown Strong" T-shirt, is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A large teddy bear wearing a "Watertown Strong" T-shirt, is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A large teddy bear wearing a "Watertown Strong" T-shirt, is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
11 / 24
<p>A poster is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A poster is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A poster is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
12 / 24
<p>A 2007 Boston Marathon jacket is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A 2007 Boston Marathon jacket is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A 2007 Boston Marathon jacket is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 24
<p>A statue is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A statue is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A statue is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 24
<p>A box of artifacts is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A box of artifacts is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A box of artifacts is seen in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
15 / 24
<p>Boxes of running shoes are seen at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Boxes of running shoes are seen at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Boxes of running shoes are seen at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
16 / 24
<p>Archivist Marta Crilly holds a signed banner from Bagram Air Base at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Archivist Marta Crilly holds a signed banner from Bagram Air Base at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Archivist Marta Crilly holds a signed banner from Bagram Air Base at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
17 / 24
<p>Curator Rainey Tisdale talks about some the artifacts, including running shoes, at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Curator Rainey Tisdale talks about some the artifacts, including running shoes, at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Curator Rainey Tisdale talks about some the artifacts, including running shoes, at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
18 / 24
<p>Archivist Marta Crilly holds a sign which reads, "Rest in Peace Office Collier...We'll Take the Watch from Here", at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Archivist Marta Crilly holds a sign which reads, "Rest in Peace Office Collier...We'll Take the Watch from Here", at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Archivist Marta Crilly holds a sign which reads, "Rest in Peace Office Collier...We'll Take the Watch from Here", at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
19 / 24
<p>Archivist Marta Crilly holds a patch from the M.I.T. police force at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Archivist Marta Crilly holds a patch from the M.I.T. police force at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Archivist Marta Crilly holds a patch from the M.I.T. police force at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
20 / 24
<p>A letter from China is seen at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A letter from China is seen at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A letter from China is seen at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
21 / 24
<p>A letter sent following the bombings is seen at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A letter sent following the bombings is seen at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A letter sent following the bombings is seen at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
22 / 24
<p>Archivist Marta Crilly holds a poster at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Archivist Marta Crilly holds a poster at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Archivist Marta Crilly holds a poster at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
23 / 24
<p>Archivist Marta Crilly holds a poster at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Archivist Marta Crilly holds a poster at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Archivist Marta Crilly holds a poster at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Fukushima homecoming

Fukushima homecoming

Next Slideshows

Fukushima homecoming

Fukushima homecoming

For the first time since the nuclear disaster three years ago, some residents are allowed to return home.

02 Apr 2014
Mudslide from above

Mudslide from above

Aerial photos of the mudslide in Washington state.

01 Apr 2014
Crisis in Ukraine

Crisis in Ukraine

Russian Prime Minister Medvedev visits Crimea, as Ukraine mourns its Euromaidan dead.

01 Apr 2014
Spring is blossoming

Spring is blossoming

Cherry, peach and almond trees blossom in springtime around the world.

31 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

India this week

India this week

A look at our best photos from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures