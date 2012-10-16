Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Oct 16, 2012 | 11:10pm IST

Relics of the Cuban Missile Crisis

<p>A deactivated missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A deactivated missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A deactivated missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
1 / 10
<p>Tourists visit a site displaying Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. The 13-day Cuban missile crisis began on Oct. 16, 1962, when President John F. Kennedy first learned the Soviet Union was installing missiles in Cuba, off the Florida coast. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

Tourists visit a site displaying Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. The 13-day Cuban missile crisis began on Oct. 16, 1962, when President John F. Kennedy first learned the Soviet Union was installing...more

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Tourists visit a site displaying Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. The 13-day Cuban missile crisis began on Oct. 16, 1962, when President John F. Kennedy first learned the Soviet Union was installing missiles in Cuba, off the Florida coast. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
2 / 10
<p>A wing of a U.S. Air Force U2 reconnaissance aircraft downed by the Soviets in Cuba in 1962 is displayed along with other Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

A wing of a U.S. Air Force U2 reconnaissance aircraft downed by the Soviets in Cuba in 1962 is displayed along with other Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A wing of a U.S. Air Force U2 reconnaissance aircraft downed by the Soviets in Cuba in 1962 is displayed along with other Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
3 / 10
<p>A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
4 / 10
<p>A deactivated V-75 surface-to-air anti-aircraft missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

A deactivated V-75 surface-to-air anti-aircraft missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A deactivated V-75 surface-to-air anti-aircraft missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
5 / 10
<p>A soldier guards a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

A soldier guards a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A soldier guards a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
6 / 10
<p>A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
7 / 10
<p>A deactivated V-75 surface-to-air anti-aircraft missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

A deactivated V-75 surface-to-air anti-aircraft missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A deactivated V-75 surface-to-air anti-aircraft missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
8 / 10
<p>A tourist takes a picture beside a deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile on display at La Cabana fortress in Havana, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

A tourist takes a picture beside a deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile on display at La Cabana fortress in Havana, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A tourist takes a picture beside a deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile on display at La Cabana fortress in Havana, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
9 / 10
<p>The date "October 1962" is painted on a deactivated missile at a site displaying Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

The date "October 1962" is painted on a deactivated missile at a site displaying Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

The date "October 1962" is painted on a deactivated missile at a site displaying Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Farewell old lady of Mumbai

Farewell old lady of Mumbai

Next Slideshows

Farewell old lady of Mumbai

Farewell old lady of Mumbai

In a few years, the Premier Padmini black and yellow cab will be gone from Mumbai's roads due to a ban on taxis over 25 years old.

16 Oct 2012
The real Gangnam style

The real Gangnam style

The South Korean neighborhood that inspired the hit song.

15 Oct 2012
Life in Scotland

Life in Scotland

An insider's look at Scotland, which will hold a vote in 2014 on independence in what could result in the eventual breakup of Britain.

15 Oct 2012
Saif and Kareena get married

Saif and Kareena get married

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are set to tie the knot on October 16 in Mumbai, after more than five years of courtship.

15 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast